Bengaluru Scientist is Removing Posters, Nails From Trees in Bid to Let Them Breathe

Vinod Kartavya, an assistant scientist attached with the Defense Research and Development Organization(DRDO) lab in Bengaluru has taken on a noble mission- to free the trees in the city of nails and posters.

Kartavya along with five of his friends took up this initiate after he himself suffered a minor accident from a nail stuck to a tree. He had leaned against a tree trunk when he was pricked by a nail on the back of his head that was stuck on the tree, a a News Minute report said.

This made Kartvaya mindful of the injuries that can cause anyone and he decided to help free the tree trunks of posters, nails and stapler pins so that people don't get hurt.

He told news agency ANI, "I do this every Sunday. I felt bad, all trees in my locality had 1000-2000 pins on them."

Karnataka: Vinod Kartavya, an assistant scientist at a DRDO lab, along with his 5 friends has taken up an initiative to remove nails, posters & stickers from trees in Bengaluru. He says, "We do this every Sunday. I felt bad, all trees in my locality had 1000-2000 pins on them." pic.twitter.com/VDgohJcIMW — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Starting from November 15, Kartavya either goes out on his own or with his friends on bikes and removes posters, nails or stapler pins that are struck to the tree trunks, the report said.

They reportedly collected 40 nails and almost 500 staple pins from 10 trees on the Vittal Mallya Road alone on the first day, the report said.

Kartavya and his friends have managed to clear nails and posters from at least 40 trees in the past 15 days since they started.

Kartavya's noble work was praised by social media users who also rued the fact that unless the government comes down harshly on those trying to disfigure these trees, there won't be much change visible in the attitude of people.

Unless govt charges people putting advt. on trees this will continue. Also the area looks extremely bad with the advt. on trees, pillar and compound walls — suresh ~ सुरेश (@sureshbhatt6) December 2, 2020

Great initiative we Indians don't follow the rules till law is made. Feel bad when we see nails, posters, ropes, cable & net wires are tied to poor trees. — Baba (@ravi_think) December 2, 2020

Great work 🙏💐 — मुंगेरीलाल 🇮🇳 (@bluspidor) December 2, 2020

Kartvaya says that since billboard advertisement has become illegal now by the administration, people have resorted to displaying the posters on tree trunks. H alsos aid that nailing pins on tree trnks considerably reduces their life expectancy by a major 60 – 70%, thus the need to save the trees is of utmost importance.

Although the laws under tree preservation ban such advertisements on them, the rule is hardly followed and adding to it the fact that the enforcing of the law is negligent.