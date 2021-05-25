Bengaluru Students Set up 'Hello Doctor' to Provide Tele-clinic Service to Covid Patients

The fight against coronavirus has affected everyone and starting with frontline workers who were already the primary and most important shields acting against the deadly pandemic, students have also joined the battle. College students are also pitching in to help those affected by the disease and in Bengaluru, the State Committee of the student organisation All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) have started an initiative called the ‘Hello Doctor’. The idea is to provide free tele-clinic service for those having Covid-19 symptoms. The initiative started last week, and the organisation has enlisted the help of around 40 doctors who will be working pro-bono for them.

From the students, at least 10 are volunteering throughout the state to spread awareness among people on the service, Vinay Chandra, AIDSO State Secretariat Member and Bangalore District Treasurer told The New Indian Express.

The initiative is providing expert guidance regarding rest, food and medication to patients under home isolation and for those who require basic treatment for coronavirus. The service is also helping patients with distress management through consultation over phone.

Two sessions of one hour each from Monday to Saturday will be organised, between 9-10 am and also 4-5 pm. On Sunday, there will be three sessions from 10-11 am, 12 pm-1 pm and 5-6 pm will be set up.

The student body has also updated details of the helpline on their Twitter handle.

Dial the below numbers for Covid Free Tele Clinic Appointment! #Covid19IndiaHelp #COVIDEmergency pic.twitter.com/89GblvqygP— AIDSO Karnataka (@KarnatakaAidso) May 22, 2021

Several student bodies have set up their own initiatives to help Covid-affected patients across the country. Recently, Kolkata’s Presidency University Students’ Council and Independent Consolidation have separately urged the vice-chancellor to convert vacant buildings on the campus into safe homes for COVID-19 patients.

