Bengaluru Techie Hacks into IndiGo Website to Get Back Lost Baggage

Misplacing your bag at airports or railway stations isn’t uncommon. With a number of identical bags on the baggage belt, people often end up taking someone else’s luggage home. Recently, a techie from Bangalore went through a similar experience and accidentally exchanged his bag with another passenger. However, the way he tackled the problem is something that can duly inspire a short film. Nandan Kumar who happens to be a software engineer shared his fascinating story through a long Twitter thread. “Hey Indigo, want to hear a story? And at the end of it I will tell you hole (technical vulnerability) in your system?” wrote Nandan.

Hey @IndiGo6E ,Want to hear a story? And at the end of it I will tell you hole (technical vulnerability )in your system? #dev #bug #bugbounty 😝😝 1/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

In his first Tweet, Nandan shared that he was travelling from Patna to Bangalore in an Indigo airline flight when he exchanged his bag with a co-passenger. “As the bags exactly same with some minor differences,” he added.

Soo I traveled from PAT - BLR from indigo 6E-185 yesterday. And my bag got exchanged with another passenger. Honest mistake from both our end. As the bags exactly same with some minor differences. 2/n — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Nandan wrote that he only realized the accidental swap when his wife pointed out a “key-based lock” on the bag. He recalled not using one on his bag and soon called the customer care of the airline.

I realised it only after I reached home when my wife pointed out that the bag seems to be a different from ours as we don’t use key based locks in our bags. PS: We have too much faith in airline staff 😝😝So right after reaching home I called your customer care. 3/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

The techie has shared that he waited long, called multiple times, and navigated through the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) before finally connecting to a customer care agent. However, Nandan’s efforts did not yield any result as the customer care failed to contact the other passenger.

After multiple calls and navigating through @IndiGo6E IVR and of course a lot of wait I was able to connect to one of your customer care agents and they tried to connect me with the co-passenger. But all in vain. 4/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Nandan also claimed that the airline refused to provide him details of the passengers “citing privacy and data protection” rules. When his grievances could not be addressed, Nandan resorted to utilizing his tech skills.

So long story short I couldn’t get any resolution on the issue. And neither your customer care team was not ready to provide me the contact details of the person citing privacy and data protection . @Ankurkrtweets take note of this, it gets interesting😝5/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Nandan spotted the passenger’s PNR (Passenger Name Record) on the bag and tried searching it on the airline’s website, but no luck. Following this, Nandan claimed his “dev instinct kicked in”. He “started the whole checkin flow with network log record on” after opening the developer console on the airline website.

So, today morning I started digging into the indigo website trying the co passenger’s PNR which was written on the bag tag in hope to get the address or number by trying different methods like check-in, edit booking, update contact, But no luck whatsoever. 8/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

So now, after all the failed attempts, my dev instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole checkin flow with network log record on.9/n— Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Finally, Nandan was able to extract the passenger’s phone number and e-mail address through his ingenious technique. “Ah this was my low-key hacker moment and the ray of hope,” Nandan wrote.

And there in one of the network responses was the phone number and email I’d of my co-passenger. Ah this was my low-key hacker moment 😇😇 and the ray of hope. I made note of the details and decided to call the person and try to get the bags swapped. #dev #dataleak #bug pic.twitter.com/9l4pmNDk6V — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

He later contacted the person and got his bag back. But, having gone through such a cumbersome task, Nandan had some suggestions for the airline. He urged the airline to fix their IVR, make customer service more proactive while also alerting them that their website “leaks sensitive data.”

And thankfully I was able to reach my co passenger with the phone number I got from the logs and luckily we lived in a close proximity of 6-7 KMs. So we decided to meet at a Center point and got our bags swapped. Dear @IndiGo6E , take note of my next tweet and try to improve. — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Dear,@IndiGo6E take note1. Fix your IVR and make it more user friendly 2. Make your customer service more proactive than reactive 3. Your website leaks sensitive data get it fixed. — Nandan kumar (@_sirius93_) March 28, 2022

Surprisingly, the airline responded to Nandan with a tweet and explained to him the process to report lost baggage.

At the end, it proves that techies can definitely find a solution to anything. What do you think?

