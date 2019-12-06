Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bengaluru Techie Orders Pizza on App, Ends up Losing Rs 95K in Online Scam

A spokesperson of the food delivery company said that it did not have a calling service for customer care but only chat and email.

IANS

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Techie Orders Pizza on App, Ends up Losing Rs 95K in Online Scam
Image for representation: Reuters.

A city techie was left poorer by Rs 95,000 as he fell victim to online fraudsters after ordering a pizza, leaving a bad aftertaste in his mouth.

N.V. Sheikh of Bengaluru's Koramangala used a food delivery app on his smartphone to order a pizza on December 1 afternoon, The News Minute reported.

After the meal was not delivered even an hour after the order was placed, he looked for the customer care service of the food mart. When he called up, he was reportedly told by the man on the other end that the order was not being accepted by eateries and that a refund would be made.

The man allegedly told Sheikh that he would receive a phone message, and his refund request would be processed once he clicked on a link provided therein.

Madiwala Police said that when Sheikh did as directed, he became a victim of phishing. The fraudsters accessed his bank account details, and left him poorer by Rs 95,000 within minutes.

Sheikh filed a complaint with the Madiwala Police who are now investigating the matter. The victim was said to be saving the money for his mother's cancer treatment.

A spokesperson of the food delivery company said that it did not have a calling service for customer care but only chat and email.

"While we make all efforts to ensure customer safety and security, we urge our customers to be vigilant and not share personal or bank account details with anyone," the spokesperson was quoted by the news report.

In November, another Bengaluru resident had lost around Rs 85,000 in a payment app scam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com