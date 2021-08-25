Bengaluru Thief Swallows Gold Chain, Police Use Unique Trick to Retrieve it

In arguably the most unique case of retrieval, a thief was fed laxative and bananas by a doctor in Bengaluru to make him excrete a gold chain he had swallowed to escape from the police. On Saturday night, the chain-snatcher, part of a group comprising two others, snatched a gold chain from a woman named Hema at MT street of Central Bengaluru. The incident happened at around 8:50 PM. According to reports, the woman did not let go of the chain easily. She held on to it with one hand while the man tried to snatch it.

The thief, Vijay, finally succeeded in snatching the gold chain weighing over 70 grams from the woman and tried to run away. The woman, despite falling down, did not give up and screamed to draw peoples’ attention. Now it was difficult for Vijay to escape from the narrow street where the incident happened. Soon, the people caught and beat him, but couldn’t recover the chain from him. The thief, it turns out, had already swallowed the gold chain before he was caught.

Vijay was brought to the KR Market police station from where inspector BG Kumaraswamy sent him to the hospital so that his injuries could be treated. The police had no idea about the chain until the thief was taken to the hospital. When the doctors did Vijay’s X-Ray, they were shocked to see the chain in Vijay’s stomach.

First, he argued that what was visible in the X-ray was actually a bone that he swallowed. The police did not believe him and asked doctors to give him a laxative called Enema and bananas to make him excrete the chain. The trick worked and the chain came out in faeces following which the thief was arrested.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here