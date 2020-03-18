English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bengaluru Thinks COVID-19 Achieved the 'Impossible' as Streets Show no Sign of Traffic Jams

(Image credit: Twitter/@KcC0)

As the coronavirus outbreak sends ripples of panic across different states and countries, multiple services across various verticals have been severely impacted.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
People who have traveled in Bengaluru can vouch for the terrible condition of traffic, noise and air pollution. But no more. The coronavirus pandemic has helped in achieving what years of stringent traffic control measures have failed — empty streets with no traffic congestions.

As the coronavirus outbreak sends ripples of panic across different states and countries, multiple services across various verticals have been severely impacted. However, few impacts of the pandemic have seen unexpected outcome.

According to reports, the pandemic has seen a 30-50 per cent cut down of traffic in the Bengaluru, which now dones an unfamiliar look.

A New Indian Express reports states that areas including JC Road, Mysore Road, KG road, Lalbagh Road, KH Road, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Cunningham Road and Race Course Road, which otherwise saw very heavy traffic congestions are suddenly experiencing a smooth traffic.

With offices in the city going under a lockdown and general bodies asking its employees to take work from home, social media has been flooded with images of surprisingly empty Bengaluru streets. Netizens were taken aback and shocked to see traffic levels dipping this low.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Wednesday said the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. The highest number of cases have so far been reported from Maharashtra (39), with Kerala (25) and Uttar Pradesh (15) following behind.

