Bengaluru Thinks COVID-19 Achieved the 'Impossible' as Streets Show no Sign of Traffic Jams

People who have traveled in Bengaluru can vouch for the terrible condition of traffic, noise and air pollution. But no more. The coronavirus pandemic has helped in achieving what years of stringent traffic control measures have failed — empty streets with no traffic congestions.

As the coronavirus outbreak sends ripples of panic across different states and countries, multiple services across various verticals have been severely impacted. However, few impacts of the pandemic have seen unexpected outcome.

According to reports, the pandemic has seen a 30-50 per cent cut down of traffic in the Bengaluru, which now dones an unfamiliar look.

A New Indian Express reports states that areas including JC Road, Mysore Road, KG road, Lalbagh Road, KH Road, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Cunningham Road and Race Course Road, which otherwise saw very heavy traffic congestions are suddenly experiencing a smooth traffic.

With offices in the city going under a lockdown and general bodies asking its employees to take work from home, social media has been flooded with images of surprisingly empty Bengaluru streets. Netizens were taken aback and shocked to see traffic levels dipping this low.

Talking about traffic.. Bengaluru today is looking exactly as calm and spacious as it was 10-15 years ago..#NammaBengaluru — lʌk$hmī (@_sri_lakshmI_) March 15, 2020

One of the more positive outsomes of the #coronavirus outbreak... Traffic-free roads 🙂



Quite a rarity in #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/U7F6gZN63M — Chirag K C (@KcC0) March 17, 2020

Monday Evening Peak Traffic @ Namma Bengaluru, KR Puram Junction.#COVID19_Effect pic.twitter.com/dqj37B1RMP — PARTHIBAN (@PARTHI2912) March 16, 2020

The only advantage of Corona is that Bengaluru traffic has reduced immensely 😐 #GoCoronaGo — Chesna Ann John (@Chesna_J) March 13, 2020

Corona virus has achieved the impossible. Basavanagudi to Devarabeesanahalli in less than an hour on a working day.#coronavirusindia #Bengaluru #Traffic — Bengaluru Bharath (@bnbharath) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Wednesday said the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. The highest number of cases have so far been reported from Maharashtra (39), with Kerala (25) and Uttar Pradesh (15) following behind.