Bengaluru to Use Drones For Sanitizing City, Delivering Drugs and Essentials Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases here, drones are to be used to sanitize containment zones as well as deliver medicines and essential goods to the affected people. An initiative of Bengaluru-Central MP PC Mohan and Garuda Aerospace, the drive to sanitize containment zones was kick-started by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister, welcoming the initiative, said, “Like other parts of the country, our state is also facing a situation due to the second wave of the COVID-19." “During these difficult times, it is very important to supply timely delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines. I am happy to note that for the first time in the country, drones will be used for supplying medicines, and also for sanitizing public places," he said. “I appreciate the efforts of Garuda Aerospace and Mohan," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan took to Twitter to post photos of the chief minister flagging off the fleet of drones.

A special task force headed by PC Mohan - MP, Bengaluru Central, has roped Garuda Aerospace to sanitize Govt hospitals and other public buildings in Bengaluru Central area. CM Shri @BSYBJP flagged off a fleet of drones spraying anti-coronavirus disinfectant. #DronesAgainstCovid pic.twitter.com/Azc9eQYxs2— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) April 30, 2021

He said the drones with a capacity to ferry 35-40 kg of materials can be used for delivering medicines and essential goods besides sanitising the areas. Bengaluru urban district alone on Thursday witnessed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace reportedly said even Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also shown interest in using the ‘White Knight’ fleet of drones to deliver medicines and vaccines.

“The White Knight drones were in R&D for the last two years; we developed and manufactured them in the last two months in readiness to execute aerial delivery of emergency medicines, food and packages," Jayaprakash was quoted as saying.

The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged, including 6,128 on Thursday.

