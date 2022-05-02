Bengaluru Twitter Flexing Surprise Rains amid Heatwave Made the Rest of Us Jealous

Bengaluru received heavy rain and hailstorm on May 1 even as many Indian states are reeling under a heatwave. As per an NDTV report, more rain has been predicted by the weather department for Bengaluru over the next three days. Bengaluru residents, of course, took to Twitter en masse to share photos and videos to “flex" the rains. Desi Twitter has been sweltering under the collective impact of heatwave and power cuts of late. Jokes have been said and memes have been made on the same. The surprise downpour in Bengaluru, hence, seemed to cause a sudden outpour of emotions among the city’s residents.

Hailstones! #bangalorerainsOut of the blue! Till noon there was no signs of rain. pic.twitter.com/YQxmrIK6DI — Pratap Palthady (@ppalthady) May 1, 2022

While North India reels under a Heat wave. Bengaluru is chilling with rain and hailstones #bangalorerains #nammabengaluru #rain pic.twitter.com/BVI3hUuTyj— Abinav Pradip (@AbinavPradip) May 1, 2022

You never fail to dissapoint me, such a relief this is for the ecosystem. Good bye #Heatwave. ⛈#bangalorerains, you rock! Such a great atmosphere and mood refresher. pic.twitter.com/eF7eY8GwV0— Shreyas Sahoo (@imShreyas02) May 1, 2022

People must be wondering more to stay in Bangalore now. Happy to have you all here. Some unimaginable beauty . Love this♥️#bangalorerains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/wXeh6zp6VF— Umar (@Umarbison) May 1, 2022

Bangaloreans complain about how hot it is getting at 36 degreesAnd the city starts showing its magic ♥️#bangalorerains #bengaluru#hailstorm pic.twitter.com/6urPvr0iEn — Lavina jain (@itslavinaa) May 1, 2022

Dear Rest of India, Happy Summer With Love from Bengaluru #BangaloreRains pic.twitter.com/xpK0S3PVyh — Malhar Anjaria (મલ્હાર અંજારીયા) (@malthnks) April 30, 2022

It rained heavily last night and everything looks so beautiful today. All the trees have had a bath! Hope it rains today too. Good morning!#NaturePhotography #bangalorerains #goodmorning pic.twitter.com/APfLFPyWLu— Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, heat stroke has claimed 25 lives this year, the most in six years. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, had some relief after many parts of Lucknow received rain.

