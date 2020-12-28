Bengaluru Woman Orders Food for Two on Facebook, Ends Up Losing Rs 50,000

A Bengaluru woman fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 50,000 while ordering a meal through an advertisement she saw on Facebook.

Savita Sharma, (58), a resident of Yelachenahalli in South Bengaluru saw a Facebook advertisement that promised two thali meals if she buys one meal priced at Rs 250, a report with The Indian Express said.

The woman, who filed a complaint with Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police station said that she had called up the phone number on the advertisement and ordered the meal. The address of the eating joint said it was in Sadashivanagar.

The person who answered reportedly told Sharma she has to advance an amount of Rs 10 to book the meal and the remaining amount can be paid to the delivery person whenever they arrive with the food.

Sharma was later sent a link on her cell number where she filled in some details of herself and shared her bank details and PIN number. Immediately after, she received a message on her cell phone that said Rs 49,006 were withdrawn from her account. Panicking, when she called the restaurant number, it was switched off.

The police is currently probing the case to catch the culprits.

Bank account frauds of similar incidents have been reported since long and banks and cyber crime units have also initiated protocols on how to avoid these.

Recently, personal data of over 70 lakh Indian debit and credit card users have been scraped and posted online, according to information from independent Indian cyber security researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia. The information, which Rajaharia found, was scraped from Dark Web forums where the data is being circulated among potential customers.

The data sheets, however, do not contain the full credit card numbers or any identifiable credit card details of users. Instead, the data sheets include phone numbers, credit card type, income status and annual earnings, date of birth, city of residence, and in some cases, identification document type and number.