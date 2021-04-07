Bengaluru Woman Orders Wine Online, Loses Rs 1.6 Lakh in QR Code Scam

A 25-year-old Bangalore woman was recently duped of Rs 1.6 lakhs after she placed an order for a bottle of wine that never got delivered to her. The woman was conned by two men who allegedly made her do several transactions before she realised that it was all an online scam. The incident came to light after she filed an FIR with the police the following week of the event.

Aanchal Khandelwal, a resident of Whitefield, wanted to order a bottle of wine and had looked up on Google for places that sell and deliver alcohol online on March 24. Once she found one, she came across a phone number of a specific Ranveer Singh, who assured her that he had the wine she was looking for. Aanchal was asked to make the advance payment using a QR scan code that was sent to her and once that would be done, the bottle would be at her place in no time, reports the Bangalore Mirror.

Following the given instructions, Aanchal made her first transaction. However, the accused, Ranveer convinced her that he hadn’t received any payment and made her do a couple of more transactions. Aanchal went ahead with four more transactions only to realise that was being conned. In a total of five transactions, she ended up losing Rs 1,59,595.

While Ranveer was scamming her, another Rahul, who maintained that he is from the wine sale business, promised to help her. However, Rahul, a colleague of Ranveer, too got away duping her.

It was after a week when Aanchal saw that no wine was delivered to her that she decided to approach the Whitefield CEN Police and file a complaint. According to the police, if the woman had dialled 100 immediately after the scam and reported the matter, then the bank account of the accused could have been frozen. However, little can be done now as Aanchal had decided to wait for a week and have the wine delivered with a refund.

An officer said that even if the accused’s bank account is frozen, there are bleak chances that the money can be recovered.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here