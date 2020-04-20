BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Woman Reports Husband After He Stops Showering and Demands Sex During Lockdown

The 31-year-old woman, also a mother of two, had reported her husband to the Bengaluru women's helpline number, Parihar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that her husband had stopped taking a shower after the coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 24 in India and that he has been pressurizing her to have sex with him.

Times of India reported that the 31-year-old woman, also a mother of two, had reported her husband to the Bengaluru women's helpline number, Parihar.

In her complaint, she said that her husband, a grocery store owner, stopped opening the store after the lockdown was announced owing to cash crunch. He then stopped showering as well. The woman said that their 9-year-old also stopped taking baths following her father's footsteps.

Despite repeated pleas from his wife, the man refused to take a shower and insisted that the woman have sex with him. When she refused, he allegedly hit her.

This is one of the many cases of harassment and abuse reported by Parihar. Domestic violence cases have seen a surge during the lockdown with women being locked in their homes with their abusers often resulting in mental and physical abuse. The lockdown, which aims to curb the coronavirus outbreak, has put such vulnerable women and children at risk.

