Bengaluru Woman Returns Home After 3 Months, Denied Entry by Husband Over Coronavirus Fears

A 38-year-old woman from Bengaluru who returned home after three months of coronavirus lockdown was denied entry into the house by her husband.

The woman had been separated from her family owing to the lockdown and was stranded in Chandigarh for three months.

A few days ago, she finally managed to come home to her husband and 10-year-old son. Much to her shock, her husband told her that she must quarantine herself somewhere else for 14 days before entering the house.

Helpless, the woman dialled a helpline number of women in distress, the Parihar Vanitha Sahayavani, at midnight. The cell then counselled the husband about his misconception regarding the virus and quarantine rules. Subsequently, the woman was allowed to enter the house.

According to Times of India, the woman had filed a case with the Bengaluru city police who then insisted that the husband take her in.

The state government's guidelines for interstate travellers had been released a day prior to the woman's arrival. According to the guidelines, those arriving from other states, except Maharashtra, would be required to quarantine themselves in their homes for 14 days.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened.

The surging fears and stigma over coronavirus infection forced a woman in Andhra Pradesh to refuse entry to her husband in the house, till he underwent COVID-19 test.

The incident occurred in Venkatagiri in Nellore district when the man stuck in Nellore since the lockdown began finally returned to his home town.