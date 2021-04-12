Bengaluru Woman Seeks Divorce After Husband Turns Escort Following Job Loss

A 24-year-old Bengaluru-based woman has sought divorce from her husband of two years after the latter started working as a commercial sex worker and hid his new profession from his wife. The man, a 27-year-old BPO employee had lost his job during the lockdown and to earn money, then signed up to be a male escort. The Vanitha Sahayavani (women’s helpline) of Bengaluru police had even counselled the couple to get over their differences but the duo could not settle their issues and are now headed for a mutually-consented divorce, a media report said.

The couple had met each other in 2017 at the BPO office canteen and soon started dating. After two years, the duo decided to get married in 2019 and rented a house in the city. But owing to the lockdown due to coronavirus, the man lost his job last year and started looking for other work opportunities.

After a few months, the woman felt her husband was hiding something from her and was on the phone and his laptop for long periods of time. He also reportedly used to go to different places and refused to speak in detail about them to his wife. being suspicious after a considerable amount of time, the woman then took the help of her brother to crack open the passwords on her husband’s laptop and fu=found photos of him in compromising positions with other women. He initially denied that he was the person in the photographs, but then later it was found out that he had started working as a male escort and charged Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and had many clients in the city.

The wife then approached a women’s helpline where the duo were made to appear before a consultation expert where the husband admitted to his new and secret profession and he said that he liked his job. But he said he also loves his wife and didn’t want to separate from her and thus promised to stop being a commercial sex worker. The woman, however refused to budge despite being counselled and the couple then filed a mutually-consented divorce petition in the court.

