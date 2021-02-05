Bengaluru Woman Throws Ink on Renowned Kannada Author KS Bhagawan, Here's Why

In a disturbing incident, a woman threw ink on rationalist and award-winning Kannada author KS Bhagawan while he was making his way to a court in Bengaluru.

A city-based lawyer Meera Raghavendra claimed she threw the ink on the scholar by way of punishment. The incident occurred after the BJP government in Karnataka removed his latest book, "Rama Mandira Yeke Beda" from the library list of book purchases. The incident took place on Thursday and has been going viral on social media.

Bhagawan, who was appearing for a hearing in a private case at City Civil Court Complex, has often been slammed by critics for his stance on religion.

Why did the lawyer attack KS Bhagawan?

In the video that was being shared on Twitter, Raghavendra could be heard screaming at Bhagawan and claiming that he should be "ashamed" of his actions and his stance. According to a report in The News Minute, the woman also screamed, "You are a professor and so old, yet you continue to speak trash about Hinduism and the Gods. Are you not ashamed of yourself?".

The incident occurred after his book Rama Mandira Yeke Beda was dropped from a list of titles to be purchased for state libraries.

Why was KS Bhagawan's book dropped?

The controversial book "Rama Mandira Yeke Beda", (Why We Don't Need Ram Temple) was released in 2018 and selected by the state-led Public Library Book Selection Committee in Karnataka as part of a list of book purchases for state libraries. However, the book was dropped from the list earlier in January pending approval from the government. According to a report in The New Indian Express, 5,109 books were eventually selected. The Indian Express reported that the Committee withdrew its recommendations following a campaign on social media against it.

Has the book caused controversy before?

The book and his other works on religion have caused the scholar trouble previously as well. In January 2019, Mysuru district president of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike lodged a complaint against Bhagawan regarding the same book. He was even booked by Mysuru Police under Section 295A (insulting religion and religious beliefs) for the same. In 2015, he was booked for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments by allegedly insulting the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Who is KS Bhagawan?

Professor KS Bhagawan is an award-winning scholar, author, translator and rationalist who has been provided with security in the past few years following the assassinations of rationalists like Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi. Bhagawan was also on the list of targets that the Special Investigating Team formed to probe the death of Lankesh found. He has won the awards like Rajyotsava Award, Lokayata Award and Kuvempu Award and is also credited with translating the works of Shakespeare.