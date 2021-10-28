Bengaluru Woman Who Got Burnt While Trying Out Flaming Drink Gets Rs 74,000 as Redress

A woman from Bengaluru, who had sustained burn injuries in her mouth after trying out a drink in a pub, has received a compensation of Rs 74,000.The 28-year-old resident of Akshay Nagar visited the pub ‘Communiti’ on Residency road on Feb 15, 2019. She, along with three friends, went in to have drinks and dinner that day. Little did she know that things were going to take an unexpected turn. When she was deciding what she wanted to drink, she was allegedly encouraged by one of the staffers to order a flame-based drink called ‘Sambuca Shots’. The drink is lit up before being consumed. While trying this out, she suffered burns on the left side of her mouth and was rushed to the hospital by her friends. A staffer from the pub also accompanied them.After recovery, she lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission against the pub in November 2019. She demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh citing negligence on the part of the pub.

The lawyer representing the woman produced her details of her medical bills and necessary records. Meanwhile, the defence from the pub argued that the woman chose the drink all be herself and got burnt while consuming it, and that no staff was involved in the process.

The forum noted that a staffer from the pub took the woman to the hospital after the incident and the manager of the pub was not an eye witness. The forum ordered the pub to pay Rs 74,000 as compensation to the victim. The forum ordered that Communiti should pay Rs 50,000 to the woman for causing the accident since the scars on her face had vanished and she had not produced pictures showing the same. She was also entitled to receive Rs 4,000 for medical expenses, Rs 10,000 as transportation and incidental expenses and Rs 10,000 for court expenses. The order was pronounced on October 1, 2021, and the amount is to be paid within two months of the order, the forum said.

A few years ago, a similar incident had taken place at a bar in Moscow in which a woman’s face was burnt as she sat watching a bartender preparing a Sambuca Shot.

