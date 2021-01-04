Bengaluru's Annual Street Art Fair Goes Online for the First Time Due to Covid Scare

The annual iconic street art fair 'Chitra Santhe' went online on Sunday for the first time since its inception in 2002 due to Covid-induced restrictions on holding it in public to contain the virus spread.

"Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty inaugurated the 18th edition of the event virtually from the state-run Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) in the city centre where the day-long show is held on the last Sunday of every year to promote art and culture across the southern state," a KCP official told IANS here.

Senior BJP leader and former state Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and other invitees, including artists were present on the occasion.

The month-long event will also display the art works in KCP's 12 galleries.

"This edition is dedicated to hundreds of Covid warriors across the country for risking their life in saving thousands of patients from the pandemic," said the official.

With Bengaluru being the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, the state government did not permit the KCP to hold the mart in its vicinity on the tree-lined Kumara Krupa avenue, where hundreds of art lovers or aficionados flock to see various artworks displayed from dawn to dusk for viewing and sale.

As artists, painters and folk troupes from across the state make a beeline to the art show every year, the Parishath advised them to upload their artworks on its website .

The online art mart has also been hosted on social media platforms Youtube, Facebook and Instagram for larger audience, worldwide.

"Modern and traditional artworks, including paintings of Mysore, Tanjore, Rajasthani, Madhubani and other schools are on display for viewing and buying along with sculptures and other art objects," said the official.

The Bengaluru fair is being held and promoted on the lines of "Kala Ghoda" in Mumbai, "Nandan Mela" in Santiniketan in West Bengal and "Baroda Art Fair" in Gujarat.

"The art fair has opened a new horizon to hundreds of artists to participate, display, sell their works and interact with art lovers across the country," added the official.