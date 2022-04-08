CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » Buzz » Bengaluru's 'Pink Tree' Photos are Dreamy But Twitter is Stomping on Them With Memes
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru's 'Pink Tree' Photos are Dreamy But Twitter is Stomping on Them With Memes

Twitter is flooded with photos of Bengaluru turning pink. (Photos tweeted by @ciberexplosion / @DrPSVRao1.

Twitter is flooded with photos of Bengaluru turning pink. (Photos tweeted by @ciberexplosion / @DrPSVRao1.

Twitter is flooded with photos of Bengaluru literally turning into 'pink city' and of course, there are memes.

Buzz Staff

When we talk Bengaluru, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind is the ridiculous traffic situation in the city. Over the years, Twitterati have used their humour to dunk on Karnataka capital’s bumper-to-bumper traffic jam while being stuck in one. If you are done with the “you need a flight just to reach Bengaluru airport" jokes, fret not, the city is currently blossoming with picturesque trees, painting the landscape in shades of pink, lavender, and purple flowers. Fortunately for us, the residents of Bengaluru stepped out and snapped serene photos of their surroundings, leaving the rest of us mesmerised.

RELATED STORIES

Twitter likes to see the world burn and they did so by roasting Bengaluru peeps but in some good humour.

“How sad this city has to be that a simple tree is making all of us happy," wrote one user.

Umm, well.

Thoughts?

Meanwhile, recently the Bengaluru Police arrested a married couple for robbing batteries from traffic signals in the city. They also stated that 230 batteries taken from 68 traffic intersections in recent months have been recovered. These batteries power traffic signals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:April 08, 2022, 11:46 IST