Bengaluru's 'Pink Tree' Photos are Dreamy But Twitter is Stomping on Them With Memes

When we talk Bengaluru, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind is the ridiculous traffic situation in the city. Over the years, Twitterati have used their humour to dunk on Karnataka capital’s bumper-to-bumper traffic jam while being stuck in one. If you are done with the “you need a flight just to reach Bengaluru airport" jokes, fret not, the city is currently blossoming with picturesque trees, painting the landscape in shades of pink, lavender, and purple flowers. Fortunately for us, the residents of Bengaluru stepped out and snapped serene photos of their surroundings, leaving the rest of us mesmerised.

A Bengaluru street side tree. One of a variety of trees in full bloom all over Bengaluru. As per old saying it should be April showers, May flowers but climate change seems to have reversed the order. pic.twitter.com/90nZPNwrGi— Dr P S Venkatesh Rao (@DrPSVRao1) April 3, 2022

This is me these days…..More pic flower tree pictures in my gallery than mine!#Bengaluru https://t.co/marAjX7S7P pic.twitter.com/G67yo7MlRA — ii_Sorceress_ii (@SavageSorceress) April 7, 2022

Pink is everywhere in #Bengaluru! Tabebuia rosea seems to be the favorite avenue tree in the city. #pink #blooms pic.twitter.com/6X3gcrNRP3— Madhavi Rangaswamy (@Dhruvaha) April 1, 2022

Bangalore has crazy traffic I heard all time. But still the awesome inside streets and the beautiful trees. When you take a walk down your office and views like these@novabenefits @peakbengaluru#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/gYmAYEr1T1— Pavan Raheja (@pavanraheja) April 2, 2022

Twitter likes to see the world burn and they did so by roasting Bengaluru peeps but in some good humour.

“How sad this city has to be that a simple tree is making all of us happy," wrote one user.

Bengaluru people everytime they see a pink tree pic.twitter.com/zbNEIqOnd3— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 7, 2022

[tree with pink flowers exists]random product manager on twitter: wow bengaluru you beauty ❤️ — el cranko (@thambivandelay) April 7, 2022

People in Bengaluru under every tree https://t.co/ZlWC53yHif— Divyanshu (@BreachingBad) April 7, 2022

Bangalore trees watchin Twitter pic.twitter.com/WeHR17jxk7— amyth (@ardentlyrwup) April 2, 2022

do you even live in bangalore if you haven't tweeted about that tree with pink flowers?— chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) April 2, 2022

Bangalore people think no other city in India has trees.— Abhi (@IndianRobertson) April 2, 2022

Bangalore people when they see a tree pic.twitter.com/JVmIsyre7s— Travelling Coder | Rishab (@ReShabby) April 7, 2022

I would like to be buried under one of those pink trees in Bangalore thank you very much— rithu p chandrappa (@rithuchandrappa) April 7, 2022

Umm, well.

How sad this city has to be that a simple tree is making all of us happy. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/M9tBpBNuVr— sachinmatta.eth ⟠⚛️ | AssetMantle (@ciberexplosion) April 3, 2022

Thoughts?

why is everyone shitting on bangaloreans for tweeting about bangalore who's stopping you from appreciating the trees in your city bro— aakx//rcb gf (@aacryti) April 8, 2022

