Berlin's 'Provocative' Ad Pulled Down for Raising Middle Finger to Everyone without a Mask

With the widespread novel coronavirus, the wearing of mask pretty much should become a part of one’s day to day life.

However, there are people who continue to roam around without the mask, putting their life and the ones around them at stake. Face mask is one of the most effective ways to prevent the contraction of the deadly coronavirus. Other measures include maintaining social distancing and frequent hand sanitisation.

Different countries have come up with a variety of campaigns to sensitise the people about the importance of a face mask in these times. However, Berlin’s approach for this cause is certainly something that one would not have imagined.

As per a report in The Daily Mail, an advertisement that was released on Tuesday, shows an elderly woman raising her middle finger in the poster. She is sporting a floral print face mask and her eyes are wide open. In case the message is not clear to the layman, the advertisement has been titled as 'We Stick to the Corona Rules’. The pretty much self-explanatory poster has been captioned as 'the raised finger for everyone without a mask'.

The campaign, however, has now been scrapped after critics mentioned that it was divisive and unfair in its nature. Marcel Luthe, a member of the Berlin state assembly, mentioned that he had made a formal complaint to the concerned authorities about the said advertisement. Defending his stance, he mentioned that the ad incites hatred against all those who cannot wear a mask. He stressed upon the plight of young children, and people with hearing or other health issues, as they cannot wear a mask.

Christian Taenzler, a spokesman for the Visit Berlin board – the organisation that created the campaign – said, “it was a 'provocative' image and had received some positive feedback.” He also shed light on the fact that even though the particular ad will no longer be the part of the campaign but that does not mean the entire campaign will stop. The campaign based on the city's famously dry humour will continue.