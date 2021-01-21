Bernie Sanders at India Gate? US Senator is Appearing Anywhere and Everywhere after US Inauguration Day
Seated grumpily, Bernie Sanders turned up to the Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden in casual jacket and mittens that became the off-beat highlight of the event.
- Last Updated: January 21, 2021, 18:26 IST
From many highlights of the US Presidential Inauguration event on Wednesday, Bernie Sanders sitting aloof with his mask and mitten has stood out, at least for the meme makers. The socialist Democrat, formerly a potential Presidential candidate himself, turned up to the Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Sanders wore a casual brown coat and mittens that became the talk of the town.
"Grumpy chic", American media called him. And nothing could stop the meme lords from unleashing their talent. Sanders was imagined sitting grumpily at unusual locations, from space, to cable cars, busy markets, historic places and what not.
And now someone in India has come up with a unique idea. Twitter user @Nick_Sawhney came up with a website wherein you can put the name of any place in India and tada! a grumpy Bernie Sanders from the inauguration event will pop up there. Try it for yourself.
"I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view,"he wrote.
I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf— nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021
That is it, people are free to put in the name of the place on the website and Sanders will appear there.
Enter the name of the place where you want to see Sanders.