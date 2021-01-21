Bernie Sanders at India Gate? US Senator is Appearing Anywhere and Everywhere after US Inauguration Day

From many highlights of the US Presidential Inauguration event on Wednesday, Bernie Sanders sitting aloof with his mask and mitten has stood out, at least for the meme makers. The socialist Democrat, formerly a potential Presidential candidate himself, turned up to the Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Sanders wore a casual brown coat and mittens that became the talk of the town.

"Grumpy chic", American media called him. And nothing could stop the meme lords from unleashing their talent. Sanders was imagined sitting grumpily at unusual locations, from space, to cable cars, busy markets, historic places and what not.

And now someone in India has come up with a unique idea. Twitter user @Nick_Sawhney came up with a website wherein you can put the name of any place in India and tada! a grumpy Bernie Sanders from the inauguration event will pop up there. Try it for yourself.

"I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view,"he wrote.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

That is it, people are free to put in the name of the place on the website and Sanders will appear there.

Bernie waiting for the Wembley Lasagne to be done https://t.co/hBKXrZ6Kzh pic.twitter.com/N3RjTxxibs — Chirag (@ChiragAtrey) January 21, 2021

I’m having waaaaaaay too much fun with this. https://t.co/FnnXJx2ZpL pic.twitter.com/sSMGa3ImYu — Grand Masker Kushibo, MPH (@kushibo) January 21, 2021

Dude is chilling out in Yercaud Tamil Nadu. Lol https://t.co/flWNEU8I6m pic.twitter.com/AbGF2mshqv — Aniruddha Brahmarayar (@CauveryRiver) January 21, 2021

Enter the name of the place where you want to see Sanders.