Bernie Sanders' 'Grumpy Chic' Meme is Now Doing a Cameo in These Iconic Scenes
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and even Mirzapur 2 as Satyanand Tripathi aka Bauji, Sanders is everywhere.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 24, 2021, 09:07 IST
Bernie Sanders was one highlight of US Presidential Inaugural Day function that is outliving other moments of the historic day as Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the America. As Sanders sat grumpily aloof wearing mittens, meme lords had their moment and placed him in odd situations, in family functions, on the moon, in the space, in sports fields and everywhere they could.
ALSO READ: 'I Was Trying to Keep Warm': Bernie Sanders Reacts to Memes on His Viral Mittens
ALSO READ: Bernie Sanders in Munnar? Kerala Tourism's Hilarious Meme on Viral US Senator Pic is a Win
Now, Sanders is appearing in iconic scenes of movies and TV shows. From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and even Mirzapur 2 as Satyanand Tripathi aka Bauji, Sanders is everywhere. Here are some hilarious memes that meme lords of the world came up with to recreate (or ruin?) iconic movie scenes:
Ghar wapis ajao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/yeLbgXOPV1— junnut (@junnutasif) January 22, 2021
#BernieSanders was there pic.twitter.com/pkBQGjQrUA— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 22, 2021
Ab se meri maalish tum karogi... pic.twitter.com/PikG2DF8Mk— chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) January 22, 2021
Who did this pic.twitter.com/4KOaOVasyw— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 21, 2021
I apologize for nothing pic.twitter.com/Cg6yTCsrs3— The Ripped Bodice (@TheRippedBodice) January 21, 2021
troy and abed and bernie in the moooorning!! pic.twitter.com/qr59jihblD— yağmur the needlessly defiant (@coolyagmurtwts) January 21, 2021
“My mama always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates..."#Sanders #bernieinauguration #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/aUV3XNWEdh— Mari Goschnhalten (@marigoldping) January 20, 2021
Indian Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/MlR8sBvaoX— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 23, 2021
OKAYYYYY I'll PLAY! #Berniememes pic.twitter.com/wu5ctOBTwj— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 22, 2021
Eternal Sanders of the Spotless Mind pic.twitter.com/JwPkUcdtNB— avital ash (@avitalash) January 20, 2021
The Mandalorian Chapter 10: The Passenger pic.twitter.com/5Qw9UYALvw— skipwv spoilers! (@discodjarin) January 21, 2021
omg bernie was at bella and edward's wedding????? pic.twitter.com/QyySTHjnIS— justine (@edwardsvoIvo) January 21, 2021
Bernie Sanders on the throne #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/VttFn7ky8K— Mooby (@holdingpoison) January 20, 2021
Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN— Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) January 20, 2021
ALSO READ: Bernie Sanders' Viral 'Grumpy Chic' Look for Inauguration Day Inspires New T-shirt Design
Senator Sanders grumpy chic look from the Inaugural Day event became a viral meme. And as it seems, Sanders' campaign team is already set on capitalizing this trending meme.
The Bernie campaign website has launched sweatshirts that have the iconic picture of the socialist Democrat leader. The product is described as Chairman Sanders Crewneck which is priced at $45. The unisex clothing is made of combed ring spun organic cotton fleece and all the proceeds from the product goes to Meals on Wheels, Vermont. Sanders has announced to give the money from the sweatshirts to charity. The kind of leader the world needs indeed!