Bernie Sanders in Munnar? Kerala Tourism's Hilarious Meme on Viral US Senator Pic is a Win

The stars of the Inauguration Day 2021 were US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris but, one of the most memorable pictures from the day is of Senator Bernie Sanders wearing mittens and sitting in his chair.

The photograph has inspired a number of memes, all of them causing a laugh riot. Participating in the trend, the tourism department of the Indian state of Kerala has shared a picture of the green landscape of the hilly town of Munnar with Bernie sitting right in the centre of the photograph.

Advertising the beautiful town with a twist, Kerala Tourism said in the tweet that travellers can wear their warm mittens and enjoy the cool weather of Munnar.

The hilarious ad of Kerala Tourism soon caught the eye of the netizens. Travel writer Mariellen Ward replied to their tweet with a photoshopped photo where she can be seen sitting with Bernie, suggesting to stop by the Taj Mahal before going to Kerala.

And stop by the Taj Mahal on the way to Kerala pic.twitter.com/K4kuGxUK9n — Mariellen Ward (@Breathedreamgo) January 22, 2021

Like Mariellen, author and filmmaker Siddhartha Gigoo tweeted his own version of Bernie sitting in his chair on the snow-covered mountains with hikers in the background.

Been there, done that haha pic.twitter.com/2sNxf0UoKX — Siddhartha Gigoo (@siddharthagigoo) January 22, 2021

Another Twitter user appreciated the department for their intelligent way of using the pic to promote tourism in Kerala.

What an intelligent way of using the photograph in a funny way for promoting Kerala tourism ,kudos to the mind behind this tweet ... — P.Mohan (@trulyMOHANN) January 22, 2021

One said that Kerala Tourism’s meme on Bernie Sanders is the winner of the ‘Bernie meme tournament.’

Results of the Bernie meme tournament have been announced and the winner is https://t.co/jU0Ybg9PKu — Arjun Sarode (@err_june) January 23, 2021

While many people shared their own version of Bernie memes in the comments section, several others also posted links to purchase shirts having this photograph of Bernie.

Social media has become a goldmine of several memes made around this image of Bernie. Even hilarious GIFs have been created by GIF enthusiasts.

This surely is the best GIF ever involving #BernieSanders 😎 pic.twitter.com/VFyLGHANkA — James (@Surreycricfan) January 22, 2021

From dancing to the famous PSY song Gangnam Style, sitting in the sacred spot which belongs to Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory to the Oval office, Bernie has been taken everywhere with this meme-worthy picture.

Amidst this, Bernie has found a way to raise funds for a charity. The Vermont Senator has used the love people are showing for his memes to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Vermont. His team is selling a black crewneck sweater for USD 45 and all the money from the sale will be given to the charity, which provides free meals to people with chronic conditions and disabilities.

Several people are appreciating this thoughtful gesture of the senator.

The viral photograph was clicked by Washington DC-based photographer Brendan Smialowski at the Inauguration Day 2021.