Internet is Putting Bernie Sanders in Odd Places after His Inauguration Day Mittens Went Viral

The mittens stole the show.

While Kamala Harris' inaugural outfit for her swearing-in ceremony as Vice President made news for obvious reasons, the wardrobe game was nonetheless won by an oddly surprising candidate - Bernie Sanders.

The socialist Democrat, formerly a potential Presidential candidate himself, turned up to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the swearing-in ceremony of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, wearing a casual, brown coat and a rather unimpressed look. But the highlight of the outfit was a pair of woolen mittens that Bernie made sure to never take off. Just like the ones grandmother wove when you were little.

The mittens were an instant hit.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

American media even came up with a name for Bernie's look - "grumpy chic".

If that wasn't all, a photograph of the Vermont senator sitting bundled up in a lone chair on the stands of chilly Washington and watching the ceremony with the severity of a high school English teacher won hearts on social media.

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

The photo instantly found its way to the deft fingers of memers and photo editors who did not lose the opportunity to put the "grumpy" Bernie in odd places across the world.

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

some album covers with cold Bernie pic.twitter.com/teg6TWBdXV — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 20, 2021

The internet was quick with the Bernie memes pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA — Natasha (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021

i am once again asking if he had it comin’ pic.twitter.com/DSKEuWJmGQ — ali 🏳️‍⚧️ (@alirichthem) January 20, 2021

Saara kaam mujhe hi karna padta hai safai bhi shopping bhi pic.twitter.com/lY4m1Xp7EH — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders clearly left the car running for this one. pic.twitter.com/PhdBq4eJHs — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 20, 2021

All said and done, Bernie loyalists remained true to their salt.

I'm strongly against hero-worshipping politicians but this man deserved to be the POTUS, but Americans did not deserve him. Will always respect him for his consistent record of fighting for basic human rights like healthcare, education, racial equality, etc. Truly deserved better pic.twitter.com/T7ZirOiU5Q — Sankul (@sankul333) January 20, 2021

Observers and fans of Sanders, who himself was in the race for Presidency until his party chose Biden over him, would know that the mittens have a history.

Made out of repurposed sweaters and lined with fleece made of recycled plastic bottles, Bernie first sported them exactly a yesar ago at the Seacoast Women’s March in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. According to journalist Ruby Cramer, they were made by a woman named Jen Ellis.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

He even was seen giving away his pair to a healthcare worker whose hands were cold.

A year on, the mittens are back and how.

