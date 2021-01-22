Bernie Sanders' Viral 'Grumpy Chic' Look for Inauguration Day Inspires New T-shirt Design

The inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a much-talked-about event across the world. However, what continues to reign the internet is Senator Bernie Sanders’ photograph from the ceremony. The Democrat leader from Vermont became the subject of hundreds of memes as his picture of him sitting on a chair with some of the comfiest set of outfits went viral. And as it seems, Bernie’s campaign team is already set on capitalizing this trending meme.

The Bernie campaign website has launched sweatshirts that have the iconic picture of the socialist Democrat leader. The product is described as Chairman Sanders Crewneck which is priced at $45. The unisex clothing is made of combed ring spun organic cotton fleece and all the proceeds from the product goes to Meals on Wheels, Vermont.

It should come as no surprise that the product has already sold out. The online store mentions that due to overwhelming demand, this item is temporarily out of stocks.

Meals on Wheels is one of the many services provided by Vermont Centre for Independent Living (VCIL) which provides hot meals to the citizens of the city under the age of 60 with chronic conditions or disabilities. VCIL says that this program assures that people who are unable to prepare their own meals and have no one to help with food get at least one hot supper five days a week. The meals are provided on an emergency, short-term or long-term basis, depending on a person’s need.

Bernie left a lasting impression with his very practical choice of clothing for the occasion on January 20, 2021. The 79-year-old Senator caught netizens attention with his brown winter jacket made by Burton snowboards. Some users pointed out that Bernie was wearing the same jacket that he wore in one of his other pictures that also went on to become a meme back when he was running for Presidential nomination in 2020. In the previous meme, Bernie was asking his followers for funding of his political campaign where he said, “I am once again asking for your financial support.”

I am once again asking for your financial support pic.twitter.com/neVx7DccVg — Brandon (@Brandon_psych0) March 8, 2020

Another item worn by Bernie that created a buzz were the cozy mittens. The iconic mittens worn by Bernie were made by a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making these out of recycled wool. Speaking to CNN reporter Ali Zaslav, Bernie said that he is glad that people are getting to know that Vermonters make good mittens. He also told her that they also make good coats.

Senator Sanders says of his inauguration photo/meme that he’s glad it “makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont... we have some good coats as well.” pic.twitter.com/ahec4Chf3x — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 21, 2021

Bernie's viral look inspired many memes and jokes on Twitter and the Vermont Senator later explained that he was only sitting like that to try to keep himself warm.