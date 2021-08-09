Picking out where to eat is quite a task for some, mainly due to endless options to choose from. Some people struggle with the decision and end up taking a long time before settling on where to eat. 21-year-old Christine Sun is one of those people who takes too long before choosing the restaurant with her software engineer boyfriend Aagam Badecha. Sun, a law student, revealed that she often spends long to choose a place to eat, while Badecha also takes hours to order online. Hence, as a token for love, Badecha came up with a solution to this problem and built a computer program for Sun on their anniversary. This program was built from scratch to help the girlfriend select a venue in seconds.

The 21-year-old Badecha applied his coding skills on the creative gift and now the couple can pick dinner venue in 10 seconds using the ingenious program. Sun, resident of Orange County in California studies in New York. She told the Metro that she will never forget the gesture, which she claims Badecha will struggle to top as a present. She added how she is always indecisive while eating and would have no definite choice when Badecha will ask her where she wants to eat. She shared that Badecha is quite a romantic person generally and when he showed what he’d made, she loved it.

The couple’s anniversary was on Tuesday and he showed her his creation a few days ago by Airdropping the program to her Mac. The couple had already made dinner reservations for a Michelin-starred restaurant Dirty Candy for their anniversary but used the app for selecting the lunch venue the next day. Sun stated that the creation is also being used by their friends when they are faced with the dilemma of picking out restaurants.

Explaining how he made it, Badecha said that he worked with Yelp API (Application Programming Interface) to grab the top 50 restaurants in any category, like Mexican food, within two miles. The program will choose one for her and let her cycle through if she doesn’t like the first choice. He doesn’t think the app will sell much or make millions and describes it as a “cute gesture for Sun".

