'Best Autocorrect Ever': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on Man Stopping Over-speeding Auto is a Hit

When we talk about popular personalities on Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s name comes right at the top. He is super active on the microblogging site and unlike many other business heads, his handle is just not an extension of business interaction but is an effort to engage with his followers. He is often seen sharing funny and witty posts that evoke a lot of reaction online. And we can definitely say that his social media game is on point. Mahindra recently tweeted a video showing a man stopping an over-speeding auto from overturning using just his hands. But what attracted attention the most was the funny wordplay depicted in the video. The video starts off with a scene of a narrow lane where a man is seen standing on the side. Suddenly, an over-speeding auto rickshaw takes a turn but while making the turn it gets unbalanced and one side of it is lifted in the air. Seeing the auto approaching him, the man uses his hands in reflex to push the auto back in its normal position averting an accident. The clip ends with “autocorrect” flashing on the screen.

Sharing a Tweet along with the video, Mahindra praised the wordplay here and said he would like to see more of this desi depiction of digital terms. Check out the video here:

Hilarious. Nothing beats Desi ‘Tech-Humour.’ I’d love to see more such Desi Depictions of Digital terms. What would you show for ‘Spell Check?’ A devotee gazing at a meditating Guru? pic.twitter.com/XNdK5ySCnU— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 22, 2021

The video so far has got over 1.37 lakh views coupled with nearly 9 thousand likes. The reply section of the tweet was flooded by followers sharing their reaction to this ‘auto correct’.

Until this moment I used to hate the autocorrect which always works on wrong time. But this autocorrect was just right on timr😂😂— Abhyuday Dhasmana (@its_abhyuday) June 24, 2021

Auto saved— DR.BANDE NAWAZ (@DRNAWAZ) June 22, 2021

😀 It depicts like "when wrong turn becomes right turn" unexpectedly. Left turn is left BTW !!. 😄— K Kiran Kumar (@IamKirankaletI) June 23, 2021

Desi’s grown with such a experiences and learned t survive in daily life situations on road.— DBS (@DBSunkavalli) June 22, 2021

Sir this is AUTO"MAN"IC— Muralidhar (@Muralid32221289) June 23, 2021

Some users also posted their appreciation for the presence of the mind of the man seen in the video. Meanwhile, few users were also intrigued as to how Mahindra always manages to get hold of quirky content like these.

Sir how you are getting all these videos— Umesh Reddy Keesara (@UmeshKeesara) June 22, 2021

What’s your reaction to this video?

