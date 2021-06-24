CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Best Autocorrect Ever': Anand Mahindra's Tweet on Man Stopping Over-speeding Auto is a Hit

Credits: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra

Mahindra recently tweeted a video showing a man stopping an over-speeding auto from overturning using just his hands. But what attracted attention the most was the funny wordplay depicted in the video.

When we talk about popular personalities on Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s name comes right at the top. He is super active on the microblogging site and unlike many other business heads, his handle is just not an extension of business interaction but is an effort to engage with his followers. He is often seen sharing funny and witty posts that evoke a lot of reaction online. And we can definitely say that his social media game is on point. Mahindra recently tweeted a video showing a man stopping an over-speeding auto from overturning using just his hands. But what attracted attention the most was the funny wordplay depicted in the video. The video starts off with a scene of a narrow lane where a man is seen standing on the side. Suddenly, an over-speeding auto rickshaw takes a turn but while making the turn it gets unbalanced and one side of it is lifted in the air. Seeing the auto approaching him, the man uses his hands in reflex to push the auto back in its normal position averting an accident. The clip ends with “autocorrect” flashing on the screen.

Sharing a Tweet along with the video, Mahindra praised the wordplay here and said he would like to see more of this desi depiction of digital terms. Check out the video here:

The video so far has got over 1.37 lakh views coupled with nearly 9 thousand likes. The reply section of the tweet was flooded by followers sharing their reaction to this ‘auto correct’.

Some users also posted their appreciation for the presence of the mind of the man seen in the video. Meanwhile, few users were also intrigued as to how Mahindra always manages to get hold of quirky content like these.

What’s your reaction to this video?

first published:June 24, 2021, 14:17 IST