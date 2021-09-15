Best Boss Ever: US Woman Draws Same Salary as Workers, Shares Profit With Them

Working around toxic bosses is probably the toughest challenge that you could come across in your career, especially at the start of it. Being underpaid and not being appreciated enough is neither good for one’s professional development or mental health. While instances of toxic seniors are quite common, there are also bosses who leave no stone unturned in inspiring their employees to do well and also while giving them good pay. So, when US business owner Madeline Pendelton narrated her fresh approach of managing the salaries of her employees, the internet could not stop itself from showering praises on her.

Madeline runs a successful vintage store in Los Angeles and like any other established brand, she manages to generate good revenue out of it. However, when it comes to paying her employees, she has a completely different approach from other establishments. Instead of keeping all the profits from the business with her, Madeline shares it with her seven full time and three part-time employees. And it is not just that, she even draws the same salary as her other employees.

A TikTok video of her explaining the process of her business functioning has now gone viral on the internet.

Madeline said the full-time workers at her store worked four days a week and drew a salary of $70,000, (Rs 51 lakhs approx) per year and while it may sound fancy, it makes them only ‘lower middle’ class in Los Angeles.

She continued that her final payroll expenses for everyone including herself stood at $ 600,000 ( Rs 4.38 crores approx) and she too drew a salary of $ 70,200 like everyone else at the store.

Madeline revealed that while her actual payroll was just $ 1,77,840 (Rs 1.3 crore approx), leaving her with a profit of $ 4,18, 860 (Rs 3.1 crores approx), she chose to share it with her other employees.

And When there are extra profits in a year, it’s again shared equally.

What are your thoughts on this?

