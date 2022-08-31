'Best Decision': This Couple Quit Jobs to Travel Around Europe in Van

Many of us have this dream of living the ultimate vagabond life, away from the hustle and bustle of the world, travelling to new places. But, as we are burdened with additional responsibilities, most of us grow out of these ‘utopian’ dreams. However, it is impossible to paint everyone with the same brush and a couple in Europe who are living the ‘ideal dream’ by ditching the nine to six shift for a nomadic life of travelling, wild swimming, surfing and hiking, is the perfect example.

As per a report in The Metro, to establish their new house on wheels, which included a double bed, a composting toilet underneath the sofa, a one-square-meter kitchen, and an outdoor shower, ex-IT consultant 27-year-old Kieran Field, and former accountant 26-year-old Alice Ballard bet everything they owned on a £7,000(Rs 650317) van. The couple had had enough of the perpetual rat race, competitiveness and stress of the stereotypical life and decided to go full nomadic.

Kieran and Alice quit their jobs and started renting out their refurbished two-bed semi-detached home in Oxford to pay for their new way of life in August 2020. They have travelled 25,000 miles across 16 different European nations in the past two years.

“Living in a van has given us the freedom to be where we want to be and do whatever we want to do,” The Metro reports Alice as saying. “I firmly believe that life is very short and that you never know what may lie ahead. It was the best move we ever made, and we have never looked back,” she said.

In their birthplace of Oxford, where they were both studying BTec music at the time of their meeting at age 16, Kieran and Alice promptly got to work saving for their first home. They purchased their two-bedroom Oxford home in 2014 and immediately began remodelling it into what they believed would be their everlasting residence. However, after a while, they desired more. They were unable to squeeze in long vacations and trips between their tight schedules.

“We were simply lacking something when we should have been living the dream,” she said. The couple took a leap of faith and purchased a three-year-old white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on eBay in July 2019 because they were desperate to travel more.

The pair travelled to Picos de Europa in Spain for two months before continuing to Mont Saint-Michel in France for a month. After that, they visited England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France, Spain, Andorra, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Germany, Belgium, Gibraltar, Bosnia, and Austria. And they adapted to life in their new vehicle very fast.

