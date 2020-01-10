Take the pledge to vote

'Best Endorsement Doesn't Exi...': US Woman Dozes off in Store While Trying on Display Mattresses

The woman claimed that she had been trying out a display mattress the evening before when she must have fallen asleep and slept through the night.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Image for representation purpose only / News18 Tamil.

A woman in the US slept in a store while trying mattresses on the display.

According to a report in stltoday.com, the bizarre incident came into light after one of the store’s employee found a woman inside the store’s premises before their business hours.

Police, who has not revealed the name of the store, stated that they came to know about the incident after they were called around 7:45 a.m on Tuesday, the report added.

Furthermore, the report asserts that the woman claimed that she had been trying out a display mattress the evening before when she must have fallen asleep and slept through the night.

The store did not want to put charges of trespassing on the woman so the police escorted her out of the store.

The Richmond Heights Police took to Facebook to share the bizarre incident.

“Buzz from the Fuzz

What's happening in RH?

- Employees at a local store contacted officers after arriving to work one morning to find a subject sleeping in a display bed. The subject claimed they had been trying out mattresses the night before when they fell asleep and slept the entire night. That's honestly the best mattress endorsement we've ever heard.

- While we encourage people to call 911 for emergencies, perhaps we should clarify that a TV remote not working does not qualify.

- Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly down residential streets, stopping briefly in front of each address and appearing to throw objects out of the vehicle. On that note, we would like to formally apologize to newspaper delivery persons, whom we have stopped countless times over the years,” said the police in a Facebook post.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
