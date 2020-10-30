'Best Friend Indeed': Pet Dog’s Timely Warning Saves Mumbai Woman From Sexual Assault by Stalker

A pet dog saved a 33-year-old woman from being sexually assaulted by incessantly barking as the assailant entered their house in the early hours on Tuesday. The accused was arrested, following a complaint by the woman.

According to the police complaint, the woman, who is a widow resides in a rented house in the Powai area of Mumbai, lives with her seven-year old daughter. The accused, identified as Sadar Alam aged 25, often followed her and made advances to befriend her. However, his advances were repeatedly turned down by the complainant. Irked by the turndowns, the accused entered her house shirtless at around 3:45 am on Tuesday morning through a window with an intention to sexually assault her.

‘As soon as the accused stepped inside the house, the pet dog started barking which alerted the woman who was on the mezzanine floor, found the man at her house in shorts’, a police officer said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Alarmed by the dog’s barking, the woman raised an alarm which made the accused flee from the scene. Subsequently, she called up the police for help, the police swung into action and arrived at her house following which a case under section 452 - house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint and section 354 (D) – stalking, under the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Inspector Vijay Dalvi of Powai said, the accused was arrested late on Tuesday and he hails from West Bengal and has been staying in Mumbai a few years ago. He was produced in court on Wednesday and is currently remanded in jail, the officer said, as reported by The Indian Express.

In another incident, which occurred in the Barabanki area in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 38-year-old man.

According to the police, the assault on the girl happened when she stepped for some work. Locals rushed to the spot after they heard the screams of the girl and caught hold of the accused. The accused, identified as Punna alias Rakesh, was handed over to the police by the villagers.

The teenager was sent for a medical examination. Police registered an FIR against the accused following a complaint registered by the girl’s father.