'Best I can Do is Never Date Sagittarius': Tweeple Tell Why They Can't Have Children

It seems that ‘we want grandkids’ is the demand of not only desi parents, but all over the world. However, many millennials and gen z persons are not very keen on having children. So, in a Twitter trend, they have been saying what they can do best instead. Interestingly, many of these ideas involve cats. The tweets are witty, funny and imaginative. Have a look:

“we want grandkids” best I can do is putting myself on antidepressants and getting another cat.”

"we want grandkids" best I can do is putting myself on antidepressants and getting another cat — Queen Kitten 👑 (@ElaniKitten) May 18, 2022

“we want grandkids”

best I can do is stay alive until my cat dies”

“we want grandkids” best I can do is stay alive until my cat dies — brendan murphy (@brendan905) May 19, 2022

“we want grandkids” best I can do is a cat that I treat like my own flesh and blood.”

“we want grandkids” best I can do is a cat that I treat like my own flesh and blood — chad (@badboychadhoy) May 19, 2022

“we want grandkids” the best I can do is not date emotionally unavailable men.”

"we want grandkids" the best I can do is not date emotionally unavailable men — halp (@wotizwrongwithu) May 20, 2022

“We want grandkids” best I can do is a pair of scuffed-up Dr. Martens.”

“We want grandkids” best I can do is a pair of scuffed-up Dr. Martens pic.twitter.com/15ZLWBCRC2 — 🕸🧛🏻‍♂️ 𝔄𝔴𝔣𝔲𝔩𝔩𝔶𝔖𝔦𝔫𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯 🧛🏻‍♂️🕸 (@hexxzander) May 19, 2022

“we want grandkids” best I can do is I am a part time pet sitter for my friends.”

“we want grandkids” best I can do is I am a part time pet sitter for my friends — ENOUGH CHAMPAGNE TO FILL THE NILE (@payalpal) May 20, 2022

“we want grandkids” best I can do is never date a sagittarius again.”

“we want grandkids” best I can do is never date a sagittarius again — mb (@mblvckwood) May 19, 2022

“we want grandkids” best I can do is running my pet lizard’s instagram account.”

"we want grandkids" best I can do is running my pet lizard’s instagram account — letícia (@horizontevazio) May 19, 2022

“we want grandkids” best i can do is force myself to finish the craft project i already started before picking up a new textile hobby to sink a regrettable amount of money into.

“we want grandkids” best i can do is put my tender heart in a blender.

“we want grandkids” best i can do is put my tender heart in a blender — salmon cannon (@oliviasedran) May 19, 2022

“We want grandkids.” Best I can do is write a screenplay about the childhood trauma you caused me.

"We want grandkids." Best I can do is write a screenplay about the childhood trauma you caused me — Andy Compton (@andycompton_) May 16, 2022

“we want grandkids” best i can do is heal from the generational trauma and then let your bloodline die with me.

“we want grandkids” best i can do is heal from the generational trauma and then let your bloodline die with me — jaded (@msjadelaine) May 18, 2022

Adults in India are starting to look at marriage and children as choices, and not compulsion. The word ‘childless’ has been substituted with ‘childfree,’ indicating that choice.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.