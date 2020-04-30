BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Best I Could Wish For': Ritika Sajdeh Wishes Rohit Sharma in an Adorable Birthday Post

(Image credit: Instagram/ @ritssajdeh)

(Image credit: Instagram/ @ritssajdeh)

The remaining ones are the most adorable snaps as it features Samaira. In both the snaps, the daddy-daughter duo can be seen having fun time.

Share this:

Ritika Sajdeh has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to wish cricketer-husband Rohit Sharma.

Sharing a carousel of images that include photos of the Rohit with their daughter Samaira and their pet, she said, “Happiest birthday to the one that makes me laugh till I can’t breathe, to my favourite travel companion, to my best friend, to the best dad, to the one that can’t sing even if his life depended on it. To the best I could ever wish for, happy birthday love you Ro”.

Out of the five photos, two features the happily married couple pose for the lens. There is also a photo which captures the moment where the cute pooch can be seen putting his paws on Rohit and he too can be seen in a playful happy mood.

The remaining ones are the most adorable snaps as it features Samaira. In both the snaps, the daddy-daughter duo can be seen having fun time.


Quite a few people from the sports fraternity have commented on the post to extend their greetings to Rohit. Former Indian cricket Yuvraj Singh too dropped a cutesy comment on the post. He said, “Happy birthday brothaman! @ritssajdeh please pull his cheeks and smash some cake on history face from my side.”


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres