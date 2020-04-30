'Best I Could Wish For': Ritika Sajdeh Wishes Rohit Sharma in an Adorable Birthday Post

Ritika Sajdeh has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to wish cricketer-husband Rohit Sharma.

Sharing a carousel of images that include photos of the Rohit with their daughter Samaira and their pet, she said, “Happiest birthday to the one that makes me laugh till I can’t breathe, to my favourite travel companion, to my best friend, to the best dad, to the one that can’t sing even if his life depended on it. To the best I could ever wish for, happy birthday love you Ro”.

Out of the five photos, two features the happily married couple pose for the lens. There is also a photo which captures the moment where the cute pooch can be seen putting his paws on Rohit and he too can be seen in a playful happy mood.

The remaining ones are the most adorable snaps as it features Samaira. In both the snaps, the daddy-daughter duo can be seen having fun time.





Quite a few people from the sports fraternity have commented on the post to extend their greetings to Rohit. Former Indian cricket Yuvraj Singh too dropped a cutesy comment on the post. He said, “Happy birthday brothaman! @ritssajdeh please pull his cheeks and smash some cake on history face from my side.”



