Best Man Pulled a Prank on Groom at Wedding and No One Saw it Coming

A best man usually has a lot of responsibilities at a wedding. A video which has recently gone viral shows the best man pulling off a hilarious prank at a wedding. Uploaded on Instagram by ViralHog, the video shows the groom dressed and turning over to collect his wedding ring from the best man while he is standing next to the bride. What happens next has left the netizens in complete splits. The groom is left embarrassed after the best man pulls out a baby pacifier after scrambling through his pocket. “When your best man is also your mischievous little brother," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 50K likes. In the video, the groom can be seen asking his best man to not play. Not just the netizens but also the priest and the bride were left in splits. The video has garnered several comments from netizens. Narrating her own experience, one woman wrote, “My husband’s brother (best man) did something like that at our wedding, pretended he lost it and asked the other groomsmen for it till the last one “found” it. It was their grandmother’s ring so my husband was starting to get upset thinking it was really lost." Another person wrote, “It’s a funny situation that will be remembered forever hahah."

While one person commented, “If you have to turn to him and say, ‘don’t play’ then you know what you’re signing up for making him the best man lol." Another person jokingly wrote, “Yup, and everyone in that room knew exactly what was coming too, judging by the way they laugh as he reaches in his pocket."

It was very natural for the groom to feel embarrassed, considering how much one relies on their best man at a wedding. However, we all know how nerve-wracking weddings can be and given that, a little bit of fun might just end up driving away any potential cold feet involved.

What do you think of the prank?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.