Best of Both Worlds: TikToker Wears White Gown and Red Lehenga For Her Fusion Wedding

Little did school teacher and TikTok star Arielle Fodor know that a swipe on dating platform Bumble would change her life forever. Arielle downloaded the dating app in 2018 and saw her husband Aarun's profile many times on the app before she decided to swipe right. She sensed a special bond with him on the first date itself. The first date lasted for about four hours and led to a romantic proposal at a Santa Barbara beach in 2020. The beautiful moment was witnessed by Arielle's friends and family. Since then the duo decided to have a Indian and western fusion wedding.

Initially, the pair decided to opt for two separate weddings. But then they thought that it will be better to go for one wedding that brings together the best of both worlds. In a chat with Insider she said, "He has a lot of experience of blended fusion weddings, and he's seen them done a lot of different ways." The ceremony was replete with love and merriment, with both the bride and groom's families partaking in the wedding festivity. As per Insider, the couple who tied the know in June 26 this year made all the efforts to ensure their wedding was an affair to remember.

A fusion wedding meant that the bride had to wear two different outfits. So, she chose a white gown for her western wedding and a traditional red lehenga for her Indian wedding. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law helped her in choosing her Indian ensemble. Arielle looked resplendent in her gold-embroidered red lehenga which she paired with bangles, maang tikka and necklace. Her A-line with a deep-cut neckline was a show stealer too. "I liked that it (her gown) had sparkle and flowers, but I think what really sold me on it was just the layers of fabric were so light and so fluffy," she shared with Insider. She teamed up her gown with a flowing veil and loose curls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here