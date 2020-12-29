Best Santa Ever: Landlord Writes to Tenant Waiving off 50% of Rent, Internet Lauds Him

The outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown took a toll on incomes of many people. As business activities halted for a period of time, many companies implemented pay cuts or laid off some of their employees. As the governments across the world are easing COVID-19 -related restrictions, economy is coming back on track. However, a significant number of people are still struggling to make ends meet as their incomes have sharply reduced.

Amidst all this, stories of kindness often fill people with hopes, making them realise that world is still a better place. One such story has recently surfaced. A landlord made his tenant’s day on Christmas by waving off half his rent for January.

In a Christmas note, the landlord informed the tenant that he’s taking off 50 per cent rent for the next month. Times Now shared the photo of the note. It reads, “Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month.” The landlord dropped the note through the tenant’s door.

Chris was struggling to make enough money to pay rent or celebrate Christmas. Looking at his plight, his landlord decided to become his Santa.

There is no dearth of kind people in this world. There are several such examples which inspire people to do good to others. Recently, a kind man helped staff of a restaurant celebrate Christmas by giving a huge sum of money as tip. The incident took place in Ohio. The man visited a restaurant, where he left $5,600 (around Rs 4,15,000) tip for the entire staff.

The eatery employs 28 people and the day the man visited it, some employees were on off. But, the man made sure that each staff gets his share. As the restaurant was struggling to stay afloat, its owner was unable to pay the complete salaries of his staff.

Each employee received $200 when the tip was equally divided among them. This amount allowed them to enjoy Christmas with their family. Had the man not left the tip, the staff would have struggled to buy a Christmas tree or presents for their family.

“Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us," said Moussa Salloukh, Souk's owner and chef.

The best thing about the generous man was that he asked the restaurant to allow him to remain anonymous.