'Beta Scope Hai': IITian Memes Take Over Twitter as Parag Agrawal Becomes CEO

Indian-origin Parag Agrawal became the CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey announced his resignation on Monday. Taking on the new role Agrawal, who was previously the company’s company’s CTO (Chief Technology Officer), said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.” Agrawal did his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay following which, he got his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University. While social media was flooded with discussions of Parag’s appointment, desis could not stop from taking pride in the fact that Agrawal is at the end of the day, an IITian.

While Agrawal trended on Google searches with people wanting to know personal details of his salary, IIT ranks, Twitter was flooded with ‘IITian memes’.

Take a look:

Coaching institutes after yet another IITian becomes CEO at Big Tech. pic.twitter.com/044DebcBZW— Atharva Kharbade (@athrvakhrbde) November 29, 2021

Indian parents after hearing Twitter’s new CEO is an IITian:“beta IIT main chale jao aage bahut scope hai" — Sahil (@sahilypatel) November 29, 2021

Bracing myself for reading thousands of, “As an IITian I am proud today," posts for the next few days on every possible social media and in every possible form. — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) November 29, 2021

Indian parents after reading tomorrow’s newspaper of an IITian becoming Twitter’s CEO“Dekhlo IIT nikaal lo .. fir dekho naam hi naam"The kid knowing the reality ….. pic.twitter.com/jolb6P1Qgi — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) November 29, 2021

Parag worked at held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research. In October 2011, he joined Twitter. Parag then became Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering. Parag’s work at Twitter had a huge impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017, as per Twitter. In October 2018, Twitter made Parag the CTO of the company. As CTO, Parag has been responsible for the Company’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

