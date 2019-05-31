English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
A Calcutta University college, Bethune College, has decided to do away with the heterogeneous clubbing of different religions together under 'other' and introduced another 'Humanity' for all people who feel restricted by the limited options.
A Calcutta University college, Bethune College, has decided to do away with the heterogeneous clubbing of different religions together under 'other' and introduced another 'Humanity' for all people who feel restricted by the limited options.
If you live in India, you will often have to fill out forms: Government application forms, bank forms, college application forms, forms to get a permit for anything, and many others. Most of these forms come with a pre-requisite mandatory series of questions.
"Enter your full name."
"Enter your date of birth."
"Enter your nationality."
So far so good, right?
"Enter your religion."
Well, in this country, you don't get to choose your own religion, the same way you can't choose your nationality or family. But what if you don't follow any religion? What if you don't believe in God?
In most of the forms that we are needed to fill, the options are restricted to major religions like 'Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism, Christianity,' or clubbed under the collective term - 'Others.'
A Calcutta University college, however, has decided to do away with this heterogeneous clubbing of different religions together and introduced 'Humanity' as an option for all people who feel restricted by the limited options.
Bethune College in Kolkata has taken the first and noticeable step in its undergraduate admission process that has kicked off from May 27 for the year 2019. In the form for admission, the option to enter your religion now includes an option called 'Humanity.'
"We have realised that some students are reluctant to mentioning their religion in the admission form. We appreciate their views as we feel that 'Humanity' is the true religion of mankind. So we have deliberately kept this category in the religion section . It was an unanimous decision on the part of our admission committee," Mamata Ray, principal of Bethune College revealed to The Millennium Post.
This step by the college moving towards a more 'humanitarian' approach is seen as a welcome move by students.
"We still have so much to be proud of, and someday, there might not be a column on religion at all," wrote a user on Facebook.
Bethune College established in 1879 and known formerly as Hindu female school, is the first women's College in Asia accredited by NAAC-Grade A.
You can select 'Humanity' from the options in the admission form here.
