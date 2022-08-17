Better Call Saul Finale Makes Twitter Go Gaga, Netizens Call it 'Best Show Ever'

After 14 years and 11 seasons in the making, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul series has come to an end. The final moments of the Better Call Saul took place in Jimmy’s new prison. Claiming to be his lawyer, Kim came to visit him. This is when Jimmy and Kim shared yet another cigarette – a moment which explains how their entire journey began. A little while after the finale ended, fans took to Twitter to sing their praises. There were a few who emphasised on how Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s masterpiece will likely never be replicated again.

However, most fans on Twitter were simply in awe of what they had just watched. Seems like Better Call Saul delivered on the high expectations. This last episode has been called “the best ending possible for the best series ever.” Here are a few reactions:

Masterclass in Drama writing/ visual storytelling .#BetterCallSaul is an upgrade to #BreakingBad in every way. Breaking Bad Universe 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C8LtIt5Vfy — 闇 Dark (@Darktoevsky) August 17, 2022

Finally god to watch the #BetterCallSaul final episode and MAN that was great pic.twitter.com/rNPxyBKU6e — zflare (@TheZflare) August 17, 2022

Just saw someone said that he was not taking the jacket on, he was taking the jacket off. Bravo Gould #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/3tT0DoSeBl — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) August 16, 2022

Earlier, talking about constructing the scene that was much awaited by the Breaking Bad fans, Thomas Schnauz, the writer and director of the Better Call Saul Episode titled Breaking Bad, in an interview with Variety, said, “It was a crazy time-warp flashback. Everybody slipped into it like we were doing it all along. Bryan and Aaron got right back in the roles with very little direction needed.” Thomas mentioned how they had to be in a specific emotional state for the cameo scene since the character went through a diverse range of emotions in Breaking Bad.

