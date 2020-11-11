'Better Looking Than You': Abhishek Bachchan Gives it Back to Netizen who Tried to Troll Him

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit on Twitter and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments on him. In a recent incident on Twitter, a person shared a picture of a farmer and wrote If "Abhishek wasn’t Bachchan". This was clearly a jibe on nepotism pointing at his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's legacy.

However, Abhishek did not take this comment like a sitting duck and replied back in the most hilarious way."Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you! (sic)," he wrote.

Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 9, 2020

This is not the first time that Abhishek gave it back to trolls and online bullies. Last month, Abhishek took to Twitter to express his happiness over the reopening of cinema halls after months of lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news about the same, the actor tweeted, "The best news of the week!"

To this someone wrote, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?". To this, the actor responded in a dignified manner and said, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

How did you get next movies after Drona? :/ — Abhishek Saha (@MrAbhisheksaha) September 30, 2020

Last year another person on Twitter tried to bully Junior Bachchan and tagged him in a post which said,"Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!,” wrote @stillyoungest.

To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Junior Bachchan is not the one to be taking trolls easy. He finds them and hunts them down with his wit!