'Better Than Original': Musician Turns Kajol's 'Gamla Scene' from Kabhi Khubhi Kabhi Gham into Viral Song

Remember the iconic squeal Bollywood actor Kajol gave in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham after breaking a ‘gamla’ (vessel) at the Raichand house for the second time? A music producer and composer has used that squeal to create his own version of the K3G theme song.

Adding beats and background music to the squealing sound that made Kajol's performance memorable, and editing the audio, the composer has created a peppy tune.

In the scene, Kajol’s character Anjali comes to apologise to Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan for breaking a vase at his wedding anniversary party and disrupting the gathering.

However, an excited Anjali ends up breaking another vase of his home and that’s when she starts crying.

The track has been created by Mayur Jumani, a music composer who makes popular video edits and has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. He also features in the video twice, copying the expression of the stars in the video. Sharing the video, he said, “Sorry @kajol, sorry @karanjohar but had to do this. Renamed this instrument as The Kajol.”

Posted a couple of days ago, the video has been watched over 2 lakh times so far and several people have commented on the hilarious music video.

An Instagram user commented, “Wowwww!! Man this better than the original one!”

Another commenter said that he would like this video to go viral as soon as possible.

Rasode mein kaun tha and Sadda Kutta Kutta famed Yashraj Mukhate also commented on the video with laughter emojis.

One of the fans of Mayur said, “Someone give him an award...This is so goood.”

Several followers admired the video by posting fire emojis in the comments section of the video.

This is not the first time that fans are loving the edit created by Mayur. Previously, he made a music composition of the IPL theme song using a squeaky sound from a toy in the shape of a rooster.

He also collaborated with Yashraj Mukhate and made a mashup of the year 2020. The video has been viewed over a million times by the fans of the two music composers.

Almost a week ago, the Instagrammer earned 200k followers and the number is rapidly increasing.

Kajol has featured in several meme videos and pictures previously.

In April last year, Netflix shared a still from Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where she looked suspiciously at her neighbour and called for a ‘caption contest.’ Many memes were created using the still as Twitter users shared hilarious one-liners about the picture.