Betty White’s Last Words Before Death at Age 99 Leaves Fans Teary-eyed

Some artists leave such a mark in the hearts of their fans that they live on for years even when they have left their mortal remains behind. Betty White is definitely one of them. While the world is still recovering from the loss of the legendary actress’ death on December 31 last year, a statement by her costar and long term friend Vicky Laurence about what her last words were moments before she passed away has left everyone teary-eyed. In an exclusive interview to Hollywood Reporter, 72-year old Vicki has poured her heart out, talking about the late actress. She said that she had a word with Betty’s assistant who was by Betty’s side when she breathed her last and according to him, the last word that came out of her mouth was ‘Allen’. Allen Ludden was Betty’s husband, married to her from 1963 until his death due to cancer in 1981. Referring to her last words, Vicky called it ‘lovingly sweet’.

On being asked about the last time that she had spoken to Betty, Vicky said that she had been unable to get through to Betty recently. She said that she had written a long letter to her but had got no response which, she said was very unlikely of Betty. Vicky said she had realized that Betty was not keeping well and knew her days were numbered but it’s still sad and hard to digest.

On Betty’s relationship with her husband Allen, she reminisced about a Christmas party that was held just a few days before Allen’s passing. She said, “Betty and Allen asked us, “Where can we sit that would be quiet?” I remember Allen taking her into our bedroom because we had a little table and two chairs right in a bay window that overlooked the whole city, and they sat there and had a quiet, lovely romantic dinner in the middle of this huge party. They were a lovely couple, and they were adorable together.” Vicky also added that Betty wore the ring that her husband had gifted her as long as she had known her.

Vicky had worked alongside Betty in Mama’s family and The Carol Burnett. Betty passed away at the age of 99 on December 31 last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.