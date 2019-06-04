English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beware, Water Bottles Can Cause Car Fire in Hot Weather
The seemingly harmless water bottle lying in your car could act as a magnifying glass during hot weather.
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters/Gene Blevins)
As India grapples with grueling heat wave conditions with temperatures soaring to 50 degree Celsius in some parts of the country, here is a timely warning from firefighters in the United States.
The seemingly harmless water bottle lying in your car could act as a magnifying glass during hot weather and cause a fire, the Bainbridge Public Safety in Georgia recently reminded its Facebook followers.
Back in 2017, David Richardson with the Midwest Fire Department in Oklahoma, had told KFOR station, "The sunlight will come through when it’s filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics."
In a test at the Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified through a bottle of water and reached temperatures of 250 degrees, according to fox8.com.
According to Richardson, extra heat can focus on a car’s interior materials, such as fabrics seats or mats, and potentially set them on fire.
In wake of ongoing spell of heat wave in parts of India, the government Monday issued a health advisory asking people to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes, stay indoors and avoid drinking alcohol, tea and coffee.
"Heatwave can cause adverse effects on human health, including other sectors," the advisory, issued by the Health Ministry, said as it suggested a series of Dos and Don’ts to protect oneself from the adverse effects of the heat wave.
