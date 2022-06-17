Beyonce Announces New Album with 16 Tracks, Sends Internet into a Tizzy

Beyonce just announced that her latest album is dropping on July 29 and her fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the news. Her last studio album, Lemonade, was released in 2016 and that is why her followers are excited about the new collection which is coming after a long gap. The new album named ‘Renaissance’ will have 16 tracks. Fans could not keep calm and have been going on a tweeting overdrive.

“me texting all my asleep friends beyoncé is coming.”

me texting all my asleep friends beyoncé is coming pic.twitter.com/oswdoVlvnz — ❦ (@beysmanii) June 16, 2022

“BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH.”

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH #Beyonce #Renaissance #BEYONCEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/r1NJWSdz28 — Elle Woods💋 (@virgin_wingss) June 16, 2022

“THE B7 RENAISSANCE RUMORS WERE TRUE OMFG BEYONCÉ IS COMING FOR BLOOD.”

THE B7 RENAISSANCE RUMORS WERE TRUE OMFG BEYONCÉ IS COMING FOR BLOOD pic.twitter.com/dJ1k9LTawL — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 16, 2022

“Just woke up and remembered Beyoncé is coming.”

Just woke up and remembered Beyoncé is coming pic.twitter.com/MEveL3fxh3 — Challan (@challxn) June 16, 2022

“Beyoncé is coming Bitch!! The drought is almost over omg.”

Beyoncé is coming Bitch!! The drought is almost over omg 😩✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/s79BTF94Yw — Whore of Gryffindor 📍SF Bay Area (@naomiiimae) June 16, 2022

“BEYONCÉ IS COMING THE EARTH CAN START HEALING AGAIN MUSIC IS SAVEDDDDD.”

BEYONCÉ IS COMING THE EARTH CAN START HEALING AGAIN MUSIC IS SAVEDDDDD pic.twitter.com/tAlPP8jRTn — Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) June 16, 2022

“SHE’S COMING. I REPEAT, BEYONCÉ IS COMING.”

“SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH.”

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

“No cause Beyoncé is starting off this s era with a bang!!! Imagine the album visuals. The RENAISSANCE of Beyonce is coming.”

No cause Beyoncé is starting off this s era with a bang!!! Imagine the album visuals The RENAISSANCE of Beyonce is coming pic.twitter.com/759pf38Abn — Beyfobic || Shay Era 👑 (@bbeyfobic) June 16, 2022

“the entire music industry finding out that beyoncé is coming back.”

the entire music industry finding out that beyoncé is coming back pic.twitter.com/CVoy7u6IHg — tj 14 days (@crazytoqether) June 16, 2022

“BEYHIVE GET TF OUT OF HIBERNATION. BEYONCÉ IS COMING. I REPEAT. BEYONCÉ IS COMING.”

BEYHIVE GET TF OUT OF HIBERNATION. BEYONCÉ IS COMING. I REPEAT. BEYONCÉ IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/FVjtT50gGo — KYKY ♡ RENAISSANCE 🐝 (@reddfawxx) June 10, 2022

On June 16, Spotify tweeted:

“The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s back July 29 #RENAISSANCE.”

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Beyonce was in news this year after she bedazzled in a nude embroidered dress for the Oscars afterparty. She wore Celia Kritharioti Couture embroidered sheer creation made from silk tulle at the “Gold Party” after the Oscars she co-hosted with her husband and hip-hop artist Jay Z. Beyoncé accessorized her thigh-high slit dress with sunglasses, a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, and a matching jeweled clutch. The singer, who earned her first Oscar nomination for in the best original soundtrack category for King Richard’s original song ‘Be Alive’, wore her hair down in waves for the event.

