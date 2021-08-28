Beyonce Faces Backlash Online For Wearing Tiffany 'Black Diamond'

American singer-songwriter Beyonce made history a few days ago by being the first woman to wear to wear a128-carat Tiffany diamond. In Tiffany’s new ad campaign called ‘About Love’, the 28-time Grammy winner is seen wearing the yellow diamond that costs USD 30 million. However, she has come under fire for the same with netizens accusing her of sporting a ‘blood diamond’.

A user on Twitter wrote: “Beyoncé flexing her blood diamond extracted from the Kimberley Mine in South Africa in 1877 using enslaved African labor."

Beyoncé flexing her blood diamond extracted from the Kimberley Mine in South Africa in 1877 using enslaved African labor. https://t.co/QrZdV6zwz1 pic.twitter.com/YAiPO5Kttm— SLANK (@DabSquad_Slank) August 23, 2021

Another user wrote: “Its the fact that beyonce did a whole album and went mama africa then went to wear a blood diamond. abeg. i love beyonce but its very contradictory."

its the fact that beyonce did a whole album and went mama africa then went to wear a blood diamond. abeg. i love beyonce but its very contradictory https://t.co/uHTEw5TW43— Mide (@Ewmide) August 24, 2021

A tweet said: “This is not just “a necklace” it’s a blood diamond that was mined off the blood of south africans, if they didn’t meet their quota their hands and feet were mutilated or were just killed. beyoncé doesn’t have the timeline “up in arms”, nobody should wear the diamond."

this is not just “a necklace” it’s a blood diamond that was mined off the blood of south africans, if they didn’t meet their quota their hands and feet were mutilated or were just killed. beyoncé doesn’t have the timeline “up in arms”, nobody should wear the diamond https://t.co/YgsxDtvnTv— h! (@movingnostalgia) August 24, 2021

The Daily Mail has reported that the singer was disappointed at unknowingly modeling a ‘blood diamond’ in the campaign. “The diamond was discovered in a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa, in 1877 - at a time when the country, and its mines, were under British colonial rule - and when predominantly black migrant workers were subjected to horrific conditions while receiving paltry, and sometimes no, pay in return," the report said.

In the meantime, the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, defended her daughter on Instagram. She wrote: “How many of you socially conscious activist[s] own diamonds?’ she questioned. ‘I thought so! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not."

“So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band and you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the leather that you [wear] because they made it came from another country to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous!! she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here