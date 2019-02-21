Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram

Pop stars and style queens may rule the roost on social media platforms like Instagram, but a surprise new entry into an exclusive echelon of most followed accounts on the photo-sharing app might give pause to people who dismiss Insta-content as just more celebrity pap.National Geographic has joined an exclusive list made up of celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to break the 100-million mark on Instagram, becoming the first brand to reach the nine-digit milestone.Photos uploaded to the account are taken by NatGeo's network of professional photographers around the world and are accompanied by lengthy captions that explain the significance and context of the subjects.A series of powerful portraits capturing LGBTQI couples in countries like Nepal, Kenya and Lebanon, for instance, was posted on Valentine's Day to serve as a statement on forbidden love around the world.While photos like the one above are not unusual for the mostly nature-centric publication, the meat of their content still comes from images of wildlife and nature in all its glory, as can be seen in the sampling below:(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)