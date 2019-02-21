LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram

Photos uploaded to the account are taken by NatGeo's network of professional photographers around the world and are accompanied by lengthy captions that explain the significance and context of the subjects.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Pop stars and style queens may rule the roost on social media platforms like Instagram, but a surprise new entry into an exclusive echelon of most followed accounts on the photo-sharing app might give pause to people who dismiss Insta-content as just more celebrity pap.

National Geographic has joined an exclusive list made up of celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to break the 100-million mark on Instagram, becoming the first brand to reach the nine-digit milestone.



A series of powerful portraits capturing LGBTQI couples in countries like Nepal, Kenya and Lebanon, for instance, was posted on Valentine's Day to serve as a statement on forbidden love around the world.

View this post on Instagram

Photos by @hammond_robin | “Don’t we have the right to live like straight couples and get the legal recognition?” says Artisha, a transgender woman, with her partner Armont, a gay man from Nepal (second image). “Aren’t we equal like other citizens of the country? Don’t we have the rights to find our partners? Our spirit hurts when these questions come to mind.” Lucky and John (above) are in a similar position in Kenya, as are Seth and Andrews (third image) from Ghana, Katia and Becky (fourth image) in Mozambique, and Abou El Kheir and Sari (last image) in Lebanon. Valentine’s Day celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. On this Valentine's Day, we’re thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognized as equal to that of their straight compatriots. At @WitnessChange we simply believe #LoveIsLove. To read more stories of LGBTQI+ love and survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal

A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on



While photos like the one above are not unusual for the mostly nature-centric publication, the meat of their content still comes from images of wildlife and nature in all its glory, as can be seen in the sampling below:









(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
