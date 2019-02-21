Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
Photos uploaded to the account are taken by NatGeo's network of professional photographers around the world and are accompanied by lengthy captions that explain the significance and context of the subjects.
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
National Geographic has joined an exclusive list made up of celebrities like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian to break the 100-million mark on Instagram, becoming the first brand to reach the nine-digit milestone.
View this post on Instagram
The @natgeo account just hit 100 million followers! #natgeo100contest To celebrate, we're holding a photo contest. To enter simply post your most Nat Geo-inspired photo to your Instagram account using the hashtag #natgeo100contest. Ten winning photos will be posted to the @natgeo feed, and one grand-prize winner will win a Nat Geo photo safari trip to Tanzania. Good luck! Big thanks to @natgeoexpeditions for the trip.
A series of powerful portraits capturing LGBTQI couples in countries like Nepal, Kenya and Lebanon, for instance, was posted on Valentine's Day to serve as a statement on forbidden love around the world.
View this post on Instagram
Photos by @hammond_robin | “Don’t we have the right to live like straight couples and get the legal recognition?” says Artisha, a transgender woman, with her partner Armont, a gay man from Nepal (second image). “Aren’t we equal like other citizens of the country? Don’t we have the rights to find our partners? Our spirit hurts when these questions come to mind.” Lucky and John (above) are in a similar position in Kenya, as are Seth and Andrews (third image) from Ghana, Katia and Becky (fourth image) in Mozambique, and Abou El Kheir and Sari (last image) in Lebanon. Valentine’s Day celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. On this Valentine's Day, we’re thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognized as equal to that of their straight compatriots. At @WitnessChange we simply believe #LoveIsLove. To read more stories of LGBTQI+ love and survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal
While photos like the one above are not unusual for the mostly nature-centric publication, the meat of their content still comes from images of wildlife and nature in all its glory, as can be seen in the sampling below:
View this post on Instagram
From llamas and dogs to panda bears, we depend on animals as much as they depend on us. We share this planet and its resources. Sometimes our greed and ignorance drive species to extinction, but in every instance, individuals step in to protect those unable to speak for themselves. * To celebrate reaching 100 million followers, we’re resharing a few photos that show the bond between animals and humans that you’ve liked most. Remember to post your best Nat Geo-inspired photos using the hashtag #natgeo100contest for a chance to win a Nat Geo photo safari to Tanzania. Carousel photos by @amivitale, @robertclarkphoto, @renaeffendiphoto, @kirstenluce, @yamashitaphoto.
View this post on Instagram
More than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and humans have only explored a fraction of it. With waterproof cameras, National Geographic photographers have figured out how to merge our world with the mysterious one below. * To celebrate reaching 100 million followers, we’re resharing a few photos taken at sea level you’ve liked most. Remember to post your best Nat Geo-inspired photos using the hashtag #natgeo100contest for a chance to win a Nat Geo photo safari to Tanzania. Carousel photos by @paulnicklen, @daviddoubilet, @paulnicklen, @thomaspeschak, @jenniferhayesig.
View this post on Instagram
Photo by @BrianSkerry | An orca calf swims with two adults through chilly seas filled with fish scales in the Norwegian Arctic. Orcas come here to feed on a type of fish called herring. The orca use communication and coordination to gather the fish into "bait balls" then swim through, stunning the herring with their tails before eating them. Creating unique feeding strategies demonstrates highly cognitive behavior and is an element of whale and dolphin culture. Follow @BrianSkerry to see more images of whales and other ocean wildlife from four decades of explorations in the sea! #orca #whales #norway #arctic #planetofthewhales
