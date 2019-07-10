Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora

Beyoncé has also gifted her fans with the new song called ‘Spirit’, which was released on July 9. The whole album is scheduled to release on July 19. You can listen to the song here:

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
Image Credits: YouTube/Beyonce.
Beyoncé knows how to take her music in the right direction and the singer leaves no chance to show-off her best sense of music.

The ‘Perfect’ singer is yet again back with a new album and it is no less than a hit. Ahead of the release of the English version of The Lion King on July 17, Beyoncé has curated a new album featuring international artists called ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

Beyoncé has also gifted her fans with the new song called ‘Spirit’, which was released on July 9. The whole album is scheduled to release on July 19. You can listen to the song here:

A fresh out-of-box collaboration of the Afro artists, the album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ celebrates the African diaspora in a flamboyant way. Announcing the release of the album, the official twitter handle of The Lion King movie wrote, “’The Lion King: The Gift,’ an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19. ‘Spirit’, the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight.”

Talking about the album, Beyoncé said in a statement, “This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

Sharing about her views on the album, she added, “I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

It is to be noted that back in March 2017, it was clear that Beyoncé is Jon Favreau’s top choice for the role of Nala in the upcoming 2019 remake of The Lion King. Her role was confirmed in an official announcement in November 2017. While Beyoncé voices Nala in the new The Lion King, the cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba, John Oliver as Zazu, Eric André as Azizi, one of the hyenas, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

