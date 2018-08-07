Beyonce's Much-Anticipated Vogue Cover is Out and it Has Already Set The Internet on Fire



I cried 3 times already this morning. Here’s Beyonce by me for the September 2018 cover of American Vogue.https://t.co/S7JiYGDAG5 pic.twitter.com/l1ZsfvaK6G

— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2018



Hi if ur new here I did this unrepresented. Fully solo just manifesting dreams. Thanks for giving a fuck. Excited to keep pushing forward



— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2018





Did anyone else cry reading Beyoncé’s Vogue cover story?

— Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 6, 2018



“They will hire the same models, curate the same art, cast the same actors over and over again, and we will all lose.” @Beyonce x @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/kgU4JcV5FR



— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 6, 2018





There’s something profound and awful about the fact that *both* Beyoncé & Serena had to fight to have their health concerns taken seriously during pregnancy, even with all their wealth & fame. Medical gaslighting of expectant mothers, especially black women, is a deadly epidemic.

— Anil Dash (@anildash) August 6, 2018



“I pray that I am able to break the generational curses in my family and that my children will have less complicated lives.” - Beyoncé 💛



— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 7, 2018





BEYONCÉ SAID FUPA IN VOGUE. FUPA. Like... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lJHl0ksXw0

— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018



BEYONCÉ’S VOGUE COVER IS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ol0tpU5Fjw



— EVERYTHING IS LOVE OUT NOW (@beyceipts) August 6, 2018





Beyoncé and Rihanna are VOGUE's September issue covers stars at the same damn time.

Beyoncé gave them their first black photographer in 126yrs.

Rihanna is the first black woman to front British Vogue's Sept issue.



Black women did THAT. 👑 pic.twitter.com/gMZZ9XatPZ

— Gravitas (@AfikaLulo) August 6, 2018



.@Beyonce looks mesmerizing gracing the cover of the September issue of Vogue. (📸: Tyler Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/RdTPKBLDBd



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2018





I love that Beyoncè’s hairdresser is reiterating that she has natural hair in Vogue and there’s no weave at all. 😂😂😂 He’s FED Up. pic.twitter.com/3UGaGhTl7v



— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018





She never does interviews so I’m just gonna cherish this. Thank you Beyoncé. I can’t wait til my vogue issue gets here. 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/l1j4PRyD37

— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018



Beyoncé - on the first cover shot by a black person in Vogues history, full creative control, interview in her own words



Rihanna - first black woman on British Vogues September issue, on the first September Cover styled & directed by Vogues first black editor



ICONS pic.twitter.com/geZszf6Y6M



— Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) August 6, 2018





Beyoncé & Rihanna doing Vogue September issues in the *same* year is a big freakin’ deal

— GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) July 31, 2018



It’s not about which is better. We’re celebrating the layers of Black excellence here. From Rihanna, Edward Enninful , Beyonce & Tyler Mitchell. A moment. pic.twitter.com/ddu0RxspzG



— Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) August 6, 2018





