Beyonce's Much-Anticipated Vogue Cover is Out and it Has Already Set The Internet on Fire
Nothing but respect for our Queen Bey.
Image credits: Vogue / Tyler Mitchell | Twitter
Earlier this month, Queen Bey made headlines as she was granted full control of the September 2018 cover by magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Having the unprecedented control, the pop-singer and culture icon decided to hire the first-ever black photographer for the issue. Shot by a 23-year-old photographer called Tyler Mitchell, the news got everyone cheering.
Interestingly, Vogue had never hired a black photographer to shoot its cover before this.
In the article published by Vogue, Beyonce spoke about her pregnancy and body acceptance.
"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section."
Keeping it real, Beyonce said she was in no hurry to get rid of her 'mommy pouch.' "To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real."
Speaking about Tyler Mitchell, Beyonce also said that it was important to open doors for younger artists. "Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like."
Proud of her decision, Beyonce added, "Not only is an African American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first ever Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer."
As for Tyler, he is one happy man today. "I cried 3 times already this morning. Here’s Beyonce by me for the September 2018 cover of American Vogue, he wrote.
I cried 3 times already this morning. Here’s Beyonce by me for the September 2018 cover of American Vogue.https://t.co/S7JiYGDAG5 pic.twitter.com/l1ZsfvaK6G
— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2018
And thanked everyone for the support he's been getting.
Hi if ur new here I did this unrepresented. Fully solo just manifesting dreams. Thanks for giving a fuck. Excited to keep pushing forward
— Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2018
Fans from across the globe gathered to bow down to Queen Bey.
Did anyone else cry reading Beyoncé’s Vogue cover story?
— Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 6, 2018
“They will hire the same models, curate the same art, cast the same actors over and over again, and we will all lose.” @Beyonce x @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/kgU4JcV5FR
— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 6, 2018
Her unabashed interview started several conversations on the microblogging site.
There’s something profound and awful about the fact that *both* Beyoncé & Serena had to fight to have their health concerns taken seriously during pregnancy, even with all their wealth & fame. Medical gaslighting of expectant mothers, especially black women, is a deadly epidemic.
— Anil Dash (@anildash) August 6, 2018
“I pray that I am able to break the generational curses in my family and that my children will have less complicated lives.” - Beyoncé 💛
— Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) August 7, 2018
BEYONCÉ SAID FUPA IN VOGUE. FUPA. Like... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lJHl0ksXw0
— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018
BEYONCÉ’S VOGUE COVER IS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ol0tpU5Fjw
— EVERYTHING IS LOVE OUT NOW (@beyceipts) August 6, 2018
Beyoncé and Rihanna are VOGUE's September issue covers stars at the same damn time.
Beyoncé gave them their first black photographer in 126yrs.
Rihanna is the first black woman to front British Vogue's Sept issue.
Black women did THAT. 👑 pic.twitter.com/gMZZ9XatPZ
— Gravitas (@AfikaLulo) August 6, 2018
.@Beyonce looks mesmerizing gracing the cover of the September issue of Vogue. (📸: Tyler Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/RdTPKBLDBd
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2018
.@Beyonce looks absolutely beautiful for Vogue. (📸: Tyler Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/P7SUBWtYl5
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2018
I love that Beyoncè’s hairdresser is reiterating that she has natural hair in Vogue and there’s no weave at all. 😂😂😂 He’s FED Up. pic.twitter.com/3UGaGhTl7v
— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018
She never does interviews so I’m just gonna cherish this. Thank you Beyoncé. I can’t wait til my vogue issue gets here. 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/l1j4PRyD37
— Brittney Bacardi (@BeeMichelle) August 6, 2018
The people of the Internet celebrated both Bey and Rihanna for making history.
Beyoncé - on the first cover shot by a black person in Vogues history, full creative control, interview in her own words
Rihanna - first black woman on British Vogues September issue, on the first September Cover styled & directed by Vogues first black editor
ICONS pic.twitter.com/geZszf6Y6M
— Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) August 6, 2018
Beyoncé & Rihanna doing Vogue September issues in the *same* year is a big freakin’ deal
— GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) July 31, 2018
It’s not about which is better. We’re celebrating the layers of Black excellence here. From Rihanna, Edward Enninful , Beyonce & Tyler Mitchell. A moment. pic.twitter.com/ddu0RxspzG
— Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) August 6, 2018
