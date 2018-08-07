GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Beyonce's Much-Anticipated Vogue Cover is Out and it Has Already Set The Internet on Fire

Nothing but respect for our Queen Bey.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 7, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Beyonce's Much-Anticipated Vogue Cover is Out and it Has Already Set The Internet on Fire
Image credits: Vogue / Tyler Mitchell | Twitter
Loading...
The much-awaited Vogue cover is out.

Earlier this month, Queen Bey made headlines as she was granted full control of the September 2018 cover by magazine's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Having the unprecedented control, the pop-singer and culture icon decided to hire the first-ever black photographer for the issue. Shot by a 23-year-old photographer called Tyler Mitchell, the news got everyone cheering.

Interestingly, Vogue had never hired a black photographer to shoot its cover before this.

In the article published by Vogue, Beyonce spoke about her pregnancy and body acceptance.

"I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section."

Keeping it real, Beyonce said she was in no hurry to get rid of her 'mommy pouch.' "To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real."

Speaking about Tyler Mitchell, Beyonce also said that it was important to open doors for younger artists. "Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like."

Proud of her decision, Beyonce added, "Not only is an African American on the cover of the most important month for Vogue, this is the first ever Vogue cover shot by an African American photographer."

As for Tyler, he is one happy man today. "I cried 3 times already this morning. Here’s Beyonce by me for the September 2018 cover of American Vogue, he wrote.

And thanked everyone for the support he's been getting.





Fans from across the globe gathered to bow down to Queen Bey.







Her unabashed interview started several conversations on the microblogging site.

























The people of the Internet celebrated both Bey and Rihanna for making history.











Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...