Beyond Earth: NASA Astrobiologist Answers Age-old Question About Aliens

Ever since humankind discovered the existence of space, the question of extraterrestrial life has existed. The kind of advancement in space exploration that we are witnessing today may only increase our chances of detecting a similar life on other planets. To answer these queries, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a video on its YouTube channel on Thursday. Answering the questions regarding the existence of aliens was NASA’s astrobiologist Lindsay Hays.

In the one minute 32 second video, Hays provided her viewers with a wider understanding of the topic. Hays said that the search for alien life is something that space agencies of Earth have been trying to understand, explore, and figure out for quite some time now. However, she stated that they have not yet found life on any other planet. “We haven’t seen any scientifically supported evidence for extraterrestrial life.” But that does not mean the end of possibilities for astronomers, as Hays says that if we think of life on planet earth beyond its big things like trees, elephants, and whales, and focus on tiny things, then nearly every place on earth is covered by microbial life.

This development continues to redefine what is habitable and what is not. Hence, beyond earth what kind of life exists is still a mystery. With five landers and four rovers from NASA on the surface of Mars, the exploration of life beyond earth has only begun, said Hays. The new orbitters that are exploring the solar system are also fitted with high technology cameras that can provide a better look of the surface of the planets to scientists. Lays also pointed out at the possibility of life on icy moons in the outer solar system which have subsurface oceans that could be habitable.

Beyond solar systems, there are exoplanets that revolve very closely around their star. It is an ever-expanding pool of information for the scientists who learn of new kinds of environments where life could take place. Hays ended the video quoting American astronomer Carl Sagan, “the universe is a pretty big place. If it’s just us it seems like an awful waste of space.”

