'Beyond Gross': Woman Disgusted After Finding Out Her Partner Eats Earwax And Snot

A woman recently shared an extremely bizarre case of pica. For the unversed, Pica is a type of mental health condition in which a person has a compulsive habit of eating non-food items. While an array of things come under this umbrella, weird enough to shock you, this one particular case can gross you out.

Sharing her ordeal on an online forum called Mumsnet, a woman revealed how her partner has the habit of eating his own snot, earwax and eye crusts. Registering her disgust online, the woman wrote, “Anyone else’s partners eat their snot, ear wax, and sleepies? Apologies in advance for using the word sleepies that is just what I know it as (crusty bits in the corner of eyes when wake up).”

“He thinks the fact I am disgusted is unreasonable as most people do this and others do not bat an eyelid. Really?” she wrote, elaborating on the situation. The forum was flocked by users who were as shocked as they were disgusted. The post received a plethora of reactions, including many who shared what they would do if they were in this situation.

One user called it “beyond gross.” Another stated, “Someone like that would not be a ‘partner.’ He would do it once and be gone.” “Absolutely disgusting and not remotely normal. That would give me an unrecoverable ick. When did you find this out?”

As the woman’s post garnered such reactions, she returned to the forum and wrote, “I am so glad it is not just me that finds it so disgusting! I have been quite repulsed even bear the thought of kissing.” She added, “I am actually wondering if I can get past this.”

An advice that is omnipresent in the medical fraternity is humans should not consume anything that the body excretes, except breastmilk. Having a compulsive habit of eating such things requires medical attention before it gets beyond one’s control.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here