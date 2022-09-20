Beyond Meat COO Behind Bars For Biting a Man's Nose

The Chief Operating Officer of California-based meat substitute brand Beyond Meat was recently arrested after he bit a man’s nose during an altercation. 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was put behind bars on Saturday and was released a day later.

The altercation that resulted in Ramsey showcasing a violent behaviour took place after the football game held at the University of Arkansas. The incident took place in the parking garage near Razorback stadium. The officer who reported the incident mentioned that it happened around 10 PM. Upon reaching the spot, the officer found “two males with bloody faces,” as reported by KNWA Fox24.

As per the account of the incident narrated by the law enforcement officer, Ramsey was in the traffic lane structure when the victim, the owner of a Subaru, “inched his way” and brushed the front tyre of the passenger side of Ramsey’s car. Ramsey, agitated by the contact, got out of his vehicle and punched the back windshield of the Subaru.

The victim got out of the vehicle, pulled Ramsey close to him and started punching Ramsey. Following the scuffle, Ramsey bit the nose of the victim, pulling out a chunk of flesh on the tip of his nose. Ramsey was allegedly threatening to kill the victim. The onlookers, seeing the bloody fight, interjected and pulled both the parties apart. Half an hour after the incident, Ramsey was arrested on the spot.

Ramsey took over as the COO of Beyond Meat in December last year. Before his latest stint, Ramsey had been overseeing the poultry arm of Tyson Foods since 1992, as per the publication. Ramsey has also worked as the president of McDonald’s global business in 2019. Currently, he heads the operation division at Beyond Meat. The company is popular for manufacturing plant-based meat alternatives.

