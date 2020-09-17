BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

American Rapper Kanye West Peeing on a Grammy Award Has Internet Shook

Screenshot from video tweeted by Kanye West.

Screenshot from video tweeted by Kanye West.

Kanye West on Wednesday shared hundreds of pages of screenshots of his contracts with the music labels. 'ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE,' the American rapper declared before doing the unimaginable.

Buzz Staff

American musician, rapper, and 2020 Presidential hopeful Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Wednesday as he tweeted away countless pages of his contracts with music labels, saying that he wanted to be free from the "modern-day slavery".

"I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can’t be muted or cancelled so I’m going to say everything as always, West tweeted.

In another tweet, the rapper wrote: "Here are my ten Universal contracts ... I need every lawyer in the world to look at these," adding that he needed "prayers" from his fans and he was "humbled" and "blessed" to be put in a strong position by god to stand up against the "masters" who controlled his fellow Black artists through contracts.

"I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony ... I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West wrote in another tweet. "I’m putting my life on the line for my people."

He then proceeded by shared hundreds of pages of screenshots of his contracts with the music label. "ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE," the rapper declared before doing the unimaginable.

West, who has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards and bagged 21, shared a video of a trophy placed in a toilet before proceeding to pee all over it.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," he wrote along with a video.

While it cannot be ascertained that it was the rapper himself in the video, but his "live stream" left the Internet and his fans absolutely shook. As of writing, his urinating video has been viewed over 20 million times on Twitter alone.

Grammy-winner Diane Warren called West's actions "vile" and "disrespectful".

Netizens, on the other hand, had a difficult time wrapping their heads around the entire fiasco.

Also Read: Celebrities Freeze their Facebook, Instagram Handles to Campaign Against Hate Speech

If this wasn't enough already, West posted a screenshot of Forbes magazine editor which was later taken down by the microblogging site for violating the rules of the platform.

Concern has grown in recent months over the mental health of West, who said in 2018 that he suffered from bipolar disorder. The rapper in early July declared he was running for U.S. president in the November election under his self-styled Birthday Party, but has done little campaigning.

His wife Kim Kardashian in July asked for compassion and empathy for West, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”

Next Story
Loading