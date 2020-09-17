American Rapper Kanye West Peeing on a Grammy Award Has Internet Shook

American musician, rapper, and 2020 Presidential hopeful Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Wednesday as he tweeted away countless pages of his contracts with music labels, saying that he wanted to be free from the "modern-day slavery".

"I know a lot of musicians are not allowed to say anything but I can’t be muted or cancelled so I’m going to say everything as always, West tweeted.

In another tweet, the rapper wrote: "Here are my ten Universal contracts ... I need every lawyer in the world to look at these," adding that he needed "prayers" from his fans and he was "humbled" and "blessed" to be put in a strong position by god to stand up against the "masters" who controlled his fellow Black artists through contracts.

"I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony ... I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved," West wrote in another tweet. "I’m putting my life on the line for my people."

He then proceeded by shared hundreds of pages of screenshots of his contracts with the music label. "ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE," the rapper declared before doing the unimaginable.

West, who has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards and bagged 21, shared a video of a trophy placed in a toilet before proceeding to pee all over it.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," he wrote along with a video.

Trust me ... I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

While it cannot be ascertained that it was the rapper himself in the video, but his "live stream" left the Internet and his fans absolutely shook. As of writing, his urinating video has been viewed over 20 million times on Twitter alone.

Grammy-winner Diane Warren called West's actions "vile" and "disrespectful".

Grammy winner Diane Warren reacts to Kanye West peeing on his trophy:“This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them.” pic.twitter.com/Au4ZxnZT6z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2020

Netizens, on the other hand, had a difficult time wrapping their heads around the entire fiasco.

Kanye West has tweeted his confidential contract PAGE BY PAGE, attempted to leak music, asked Drake & Taylor Swift to retweet him, recorded himself pissing on a Grammy, and leaked a Forbes’ editor’s number... all in under an hour lol. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) September 16, 2020

Before Kanye pissed on the Grammy, the Simpsons didn't consider it as an award at all. pic.twitter.com/zJDb9PnKKH — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) September 16, 2020

did not expect to open twitter & see kanye pissing on a grammy but here we are — emma (@emmalangevinxo) September 16, 2020

I don’t care what you think about Kanye West... but pissing on a Grammy is one of the most symbolic and iconic things he’s ever done. https://t.co/QdYsXkdwf4 — mariano (@TheRapAgenda) September 16, 2020

BTS watching Kanye piss on a Grammy they’re working so hard towards pic.twitter.com/VjJXAbBFKg — Sheikh trizzy (@trizzy019) September 16, 2020

On the day his wife @KimKardashian boycotts Facebook/Instagram as a protest against hateful material on social media.. Kanye posts a video of (presumably) himself urinating on his Grammy.Beyond parody. https://t.co/aS1Stvg6RN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2020

Me opening twitter seeing Kanye pissing on his Grammy and immediately closing twitter pic.twitter.com/KWZkQY75xB — ivan ‍♂️ (@ukrhoe) September 16, 2020

If this wasn't enough already, West posted a screenshot of Forbes magazine editor which was later taken down by the microblogging site for violating the rules of the platform.

Concern has grown in recent months over the mental health of West, who said in 2018 that he suffered from bipolar disorder. The rapper in early July declared he was running for U.S. president in the November election under his self-styled Birthday Party, but has done little campaigning.

His wife Kim Kardashian in July asked for compassion and empathy for West, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”